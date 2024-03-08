Why the D-backs spring training numbers are irrelevant

Things which you will inevitably see in spring training.

Players reporting in the best shape of their lives.

Managers stating there is a competition for bullpen spots.

Clickbait social media posts asking “Is it time to worry about Player X?”

Few things are less meaningful than preseason baseball statistics. We don’t have to look very far to see players who blow the doors off in the Cactus League, and are then unable to buy a hit during the season. Or the ace pitchers who get slapped around like the Home Run Derby. You only have to look as far as last year. The highest OPS by an Diamondback (min five AB) was Kyle Lewis, who hit .387/.486/.774 for a 1.261 OPS, leading the team with three home-runs and 11 RBI - while probably proclaiming at some point he was in the best shape of his life. Also last spring: Buddy Kennedy batted .424 in his eighteen games, and something called a P.J. Higgins hit .306 over twenty-four games.

Now, there are times when players will hit well in spring training, and go on to hit well in the regular season. Corbin Carroll, for example, prefaced his unanimous Rookie of the Year campaign by batting .370 in the pre-season, with a 1.139 OPS. But this is one of those cases where correlation does not equal causation. Good hitters tend to hit well, regardless of the situation. But over the kind of sample sizes we see in spring training - no Diamondback reached even fifty at-bats in the 2023 pre-season - literally anything can happen. This is simple math. A .250 hitter getting 40 AB, has more than a twenty percent chance of batting 100+ points away from that, i.e. .350 or better, .150 or worse, purely by luck.

With pitchers, the same situation applies, to an even greater degree. Because we can probably add a fourth cliche to the ones listed above: “Pitcher X is trying out a new pitch.” These are not game situations, and so pitchers will often go out there with a plan which is not “get as many outs as possible.” If the plan is, say, working on a slider, then the results are going to be a) unreliable in terms of regular season results, and b) probably not good. The latter is a result both of the slider being a work in progress, and hitters not being idiots. Once they realize the man on the mound is throwing nothing but sliders, you’re basically in a pitch-tipping situation, and those never end well for the pitcher.

Everyone knows this. Players, managers and coaches. What they’re looking for is quality of approach, and not quantity. A squibber off the end of the bat that stays fair for an infield hit, will look exactly the same in the spring stats, as a ringing line-drive, played on a hop by the right fielder. But there’s no doubt which inspires more confidence in everyone involved. “Trust the process” is very much the case here: a good at-bat consists of recognizing pitches, laying off the ones outside the zone, and swinging with malicious intent at the ones which merit it. What happens after you make solid contact is in the hands of the baseball gods, and in spring, is arguably the least important part.

I’m probably more interested in health than statistics. About the only thing worse than seeing a player get hurt in spring training, is seeing them get hurt in the All-Star Game. Obviously, players are going to be playing a step short of full speed during the pre-season. Nobody expects them to put their bodies on the line, running full speed into outfield walls or breaking up double-plays. But stuff happens: we saw that with Christian Walker being hit by a pitch on the hand. Fortunately, that was nothing a few days couldn’t fix, and he was back in the line-up yesterday. But the Red Sox’s Lucas Giolito felt the dreaded “elbow discomfort” after his last start, and could end up missing the entire 2024 campaign.

That said, there is still some signal to be found among the noise. Just not in the numbers we all use, like batting average and ERA. In 2015, Dan Rosenheck delivered a paper which demonstrated the worrying connection between cheese consumption and fatalities resulting from bedsheet entanglement (I’m actually not kidding). Beyond that, however, studies have shown that things like spring walk rate and strikeout rate do correlate, to a certain degree, with the same numbers during the regular season - even across the very limited sample size of spring training. The problem is, you still can’t figure out who will correlate and who won’t. Last spring, Zach Davies had 11 K in 7.2 innings.

I’ll finish with a pick for the most meaningless spring training statistic, in each of the last half dozen’s worth preseasons by the Diamondbacks. You can look at these as the visual equivalent of breaking into a paper bag, and stare at them whenever someone starts hyperventilating about Cactus League results:

2023: Zac Gallen 8.27 ERA, 10:10 K:BB (regular season: started All-Star game)

2022: Seth Beer 15 G, 1.057 OPS (regular season: .521 OPS, sent down May 15)

2021: Kevin Ginkel 8 G, 1.08 ERA (regular season: 32 G, 6.35 ERA)

2020: Jake Lamb 14 G, 1.017 OPS (regular season: 18 G, .380 OPS, traded to Oakland)

2019: Ketel Marte 19 G, .615 OPS (regular season: All-Star, 4th in NL MVP)

2018: Rey Fuentes 19 G, 1.189 OPS (regular season: .739 OPS... in Reno)

Note: none of the above will, of course, be stopping me from doing a round-up of spring training numbers, probably next Wednesday. :)