Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 7: Zac is back!

Record: 6-7. Change on 2023: +1.5. Five-inning record: 7-5-1.

Zac Gallen made his first appearance of spring in public this afternoon, allowing two runs over two innings of work against the Rangers in Surprise. Both the runs came in his first frame, where he started single, walk, wild pitch. On that basis, limiting the damage to two is okay, and Gallen settled down. The second inning was better, with just a two-out walk, and finished with a K of Marcus Semien. Deuces were wild for Zac: two innings, two hits, two walks, two runs (both earned) and two strikeouts. Slade Cecconi posted a pair of zeroes before being touched for three runs in the fifth. Ryan Thompson and Kyle Nelson tossed scoreless frames, but Josh Green allowed two in the eighth.

Those runs turned out to be the difference, as the D-backs made it close by scoring three in the top of the ninth. Tristin English had a two-run single and Kevin Sim a ground-rule double to put the tying run in scoring position, but Tim Tawa struck out with the bases loaded to end the game. Before the eighth inning, the Diamondbacks had only scored one run. That came in the fourth, on an RBI groundout by Emmanuel Rivera. Good to see Christian Walker back in the line-up after that hand scare. He doubled in the fourth, while English went 2-for-3 and Jorge Barrosa had a single and a walk.

Tomorrow, it’s back to Salt River Fields for a game against the Cubs. We get to see the other absent member of the rotation, with Merrill Kelly making his first Cactus League start of 2024.