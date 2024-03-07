Your Random D-Back Team: Lethbridge Black Diamonds (Part 1)

It has been a while since I published my last Throwback Thursdays article. If you guys like a bit of history, and we have written more about it then you might think, you can always click on this link and read back. More than 50 articles. Those will never become boring, I promise.

While warming up for the new season and a new season of Throwback Thursdays articles, I decided to knock the 2024 season off with the Lethbridge Black Diamonds. I hear you: “the who?”

Miners, Lakers, Expos, Dodgers and Mounties.

In August 1995 it was announced that the Arizona Diamondbacks had come to an agreement with what was then known as the Lethbridge Mounties for the Pioneer League team to become the Rookie affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was the result of some good marketing and sales by the Alberta, Canada, sports team, a region not unfamiliar with professional baseball.

Western Canada apparently goes a long way with baseball, as the Lethbridge Miners were a team that played for a couple of years at the beginning of the 20th century, but after that it was a long wait until some serious baseball games returned in 1972, when the Lethbridge Lakers joined the Alberta Major Baseball League.

The real ambition was to lure professional baseball players to Lethbridge and a partnership was sought with a major league baseball team. There were some flirts with the San Diego Padres, but the real deal came in 1975 with the expansion franchise Montreal Expos. The marriage didn’t last long and the Lethbridge Expos had to switch allegiances, assuming the name of the Lethbridge Dodgers after a new agreement was signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977.

The Lethbridge Dodgers were very successful and won 3 titles in 7 seasons, but the Dodgers shocked the local community when they announced in 1983 that they were moving their interest to Great Falls. New owners took over of the team, but moved the franchise to Pocatello when local government refused to give the club permission to sell alcohol at the local stadium.

That would mean the end for professional baseball in Lethbridge until 1992 when the Lethbridge Mounties joined the Rookie Pioneer League, a team co-owned team by MLB that had players from various MLB teams filling out a roster.

When the MLB got an expansion with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Lethbridge hoped to attract one major league baseball team to Canada. The odds were good: MLB wanted to get rid of a costly co-ownership on the one hand and on the other hand Lethbridge was offering an already existing stadium that had seen substantial improvements, including a bump in capacity to 3,500, in the previous two years. The major competitor, Ogden, would still have to build a stadium.

Diamondbacks’ General manager Joe Garagiola and president Rich Dozer were impressed and one month after visiting Lethbridge they announced in a press conference that Lethbridge would become the Diamondbacks’ Rookie affiliate, starting in 1996.

According to some storytelling, it was apparently Lethbridge’s then mayor who proposed the name of the Lethbridge Black Diamonds. A good compromise for both minor and major league team, as the name clearly referred to the major league team, but also to the mining background of Alberta. No wonder the team mascot, a bulldog (maybe a reference to a former rugby team in the city), wears a miner’s helmet.

Check out https://albertadugoutstories.com/2023/10/27/diamonds-in-the-rough/ for more details on the history of the Lethbridge Black Diamonds.

Henderson Stadium

William Henderson didn’t last long as a mayor for Lethbridge. He died in the office, in 1909, in just his second year. Henderson had some local wealth. Originally a carpenter from Edinburgh, Scotland, he crossed the Atlantic and eventually settled in Western Canada, with, of course, his Scottish wife. He built his own hotel in Lethbridge and became the owner of a couple more, before getting elected as mayor and finding his death.

He was a beloved man in the local community, such that a Henderson Park Fund came to life in 1924 to secure a ball park in Lethbridge. $1,200 were raised to build a fence, stands and a proper field. In May 1924 the first baseball game was played at what was baptised as Henderson Stadium, when local team Lethbridge played Medicine Hat, which for a while would have their own minor league team too (Medicine Hat Blue Jays from 1978 to 2002).

In 1975 the current main stand was built and so Henderson Stadium II was born to host the Lethbridge Expos. The stadium underwent later a facelift before becoming the Diamondbacks minor league affiliate.

Credits to: https://digitalballparks.com/Pioneer/Henderson_640_1.html, check the site for some more pictures of the former Henderson Stadium.

Check this site: https://electricscotland.com/history/canada/alberta/william_henderson3.htm to read a bit more about William Henderson.

Missoula Osprey

The marriage between the Diamondbacks and Lethbridge didn’t last long. At the time just a two year-contract could be signed due to an expiring MLB player-development contract. That was a disappointment at the time, but the Lethbridge community only had eyes for the possible future stars who would land in their town: the Black Diamonds were the only minor league affiliate to play ball in 1996 and 1997, so every major talent would probably end up in Canada to play competitive short-seasoned baseball.

1998 would eventually become the third and final season of the Lethbridge Black Diamonds. The owners of the team had apparently been looking for a place to relocate, because of the lagging interest of the local community. Despite not having a stadium ready, before the 1999 season began, ownership announced the team would move to Missoula to become the Missoula Osprey.

But Lethbridge would not be without some sort of baseball and in 1999 the Lethbridge Bulls were born, a Summer college baseball team. The Bulls continue to play in Lethbridge in what is now known as Spitz Stadium. Spitz, a local sunflower seed manufacturer, has been the sponsor of the stadium since 2008, hence the change in name. Over the years the stadium has seen renovations, the last one in 2016 and at a cost of almost $3 million, to adapt to the 21st century.

But before the Bulls were born, Lethbridge saw 3 seasons of Diamondbacks’ talent hitting and pitching and that will be the content for the next Throwback Thursday article.

In case you are interested in former minor league teams: we covered the Tennessee Smokies in 2022 here and here.