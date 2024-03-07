Snake Bytes: 3/7

Team News



Diamondbacks’ 5th starter competition to go down to the wire at spring training

Arizona Diamondbacks reach midpoint of spring with unanswered questions

What does the D-backs’ depth chart look like?

Handicapping the Diamondbacks Opening Day Roster

Here are the D-backs’ 2024 top 30 prospects

Other Baseball



MLB The Show 24 unveils female player mode ‘Women Pave Their Way’

I like it. Road to the show mode is just a fantasy, anyway.

A’s unveil space-age rendering of proposed Las Vegas stadium, drawing comparisons to Australian icon

As ISH and I were discussing the other day, aesthetics over functionality...

Astros P Justin Verlander to begin 2024 season on injured list due to shoulder issue

Roberts: Daniel Hudson Will Be In Dodgers’ Bullpen

Ranking which 2023 MLB playoff teams won’t be back in 2024

Anything Goes



This day in history:

Hitler occupies the Rhineland, in violation of the Treaty of Versailles in 1936. Britain and France do nothing. (How’d that appeasement and “peace for our time” work out for you Mr. Chamberlain?)

This day in baseball:

Here’s one for DBE

In the 2009 World Baseball Classic, the Netherlands register a tremendous upset by beating the Dominican Republic, 3 - 2, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

