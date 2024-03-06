How the D-backs position battles are looking

We’re now two weeks into spring training, and with three to go, we are perhaps beginning to get an idea of how the roster will look on Opening Day. The starting nine position player spots look fairly well-established, but there are still decisions to be made elsewhere on the roster. With today being an off day in the spring schedule, it seems a good opportunity to take a look at these. Last week, we posed the question, what position battle are you following most closely for the Diamondbacks during spring training. There were four options given for you to choose from, and here are the results.

Starting from the bottom, let’s roll up those options, and see how they are looking now that a dozen games are in the spring training books.

Outfield duties

The late addition of Randall Grichuk may well mean Jake McCarthy starts the year off in the minors. An everyday outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll seems very probable, with Grichuk and (VERY occasionally) Joc Pederson spelling them there as needed. with a likely four-man bench, given the need for an “everyday” designated hitter, there may simply not be space for McCarthy. I’d recommend great caution against drawing conclusions from lineups in the first week of spring training, but I do note that Tuesday was the first time that Pederson played as a designated hitter for the D-backs. His previous appearances were all in left field.

Bullpen spots

Who has pitched may be less important than who hasn’t. In particular, the team has yet to see Kevin Ginkel take the mound this spring. With three weeks until Opening Day, and more or less radio silence of late, concern is rising though he did throw a bullpen yesterday. He was one of those considered a lock, and his absence would be a significant blow. There have been some good performances so far from fringe players. Josh Green has 4.1 innings of one-hit ball, Luis Frias has four scoreless innings, and Kyle Backhus has struck out six of the nine batters faced. Humberto Castellanos could be in line for a long relief role, if Torey Lovullo has one, and has allowed only one hit over his five scoreless innings.

Backup shortstop

With Geraldo Perdomo officially anointed as the everyday starter there, the question is, who will get to be his backup? With Jordan Lawlar probably ticketed to start the year in Reno, Kevin Newman and Blaze Alexander seemed possibilities. Alexander has looked impressive on both sides of the ball, but the team may also prefer for him to be an everyday player with the Aces. Newman has struggled at the plate, with his slash so far only being .125/.176/.188. It was notable that the team opted to sign Elvis Andrus over the weekend, and he could end up in the mix. Both he and Newman are right-handed bats, which would mesh with the weaker side at the plate of the switch-hitting Perdomo.

Fifth starter

Early on, it looked like Tommy Henry was the clear front-runner, but his last outing, on Monday against the White Sox, wasn’t so impressive, as he allowed six hits over 2.1 innings. Ryne Nelson matched Henry the first two circuits of the rotation, and had ten strikeouts and no walks over his first five innings. However, he also struggled on Tuesday with five hits and a walk in 2.1 innings, so it’s likely still advantage Henry to this point. Elsewhere among Arizona’s starting pitchers, it’s interesting that we’ve yet to see Merrill Kelly or Zac Gallen in Cactus League action. Both are likely having their spring workloads closely managed: after all, the last innings they pitch will be more important than any in spring training.

Opening Day projected roster

What follows is based on 100% perfect health. This is probably unlikely, especially given the number of players over whom there is concern, to some degree or other. As well as Ginkel, Randall Grichuk, Eugenio Suarez, Christian Walker, Jace Peterson and Alek Thomas are among those to have missed time due to injury. While most appear to be getting batter at the time of writing, it’s valid to be concerned until they take the field again and fully prove their health. I’m sure others will take their place.

C. Gabriel Moreno

1B. Christian Walker

2B. Ketel Marte

3B. Eugenio Suarez

SS. Geraldo Perdomo

LF. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

CF. Alek Thomas

RF. Corbin Carroll

DH. Joc Pederson

Bench:

Tucker Barnhart

Randall Grichuk

Emmanuel Rivera

Kevin Newman

Zac Gallen Merrill Kelly Eduardo Rodriguez Brandon Pfaadt Tommy Henry

Paul Sewald

Kevin Ginkel

Scott McGough

Miguel Castro

Ryan Thompson

Kyle Nelson

Joe Mantiply

Luis Frias

