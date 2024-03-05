Diamondbacks 5, Padres 3: Half-Nelson

Record: 6-6. Change on 2023: +1.5. Five-inning record: 7-4-1.

Ryne Nelson’s outings continue to mirror those of his main rival for the fifth starter’s spot, Tommy Henry. The day after Henry had a bit of a road-bump in his third outing of spring, Nelson did similarly. He got through the first three innings okay, though allowed two hits in the first, and another in the second. But the fourth inning proved trickier: he was lifted without retiring a batter there, after a two-run single. He allowed five hits and a walk, with two K’s, and those two runs allowed. It was a day for the A-bullpen, with scoreless innings - albeit of variable quality - from Justin Martinez, Paul Sewald, Joe Mantiple, Scott McGough and Andrew Saalfrank, while Miguel Castro allowed a run on a pair of hits.

GOOD VIBES ONLY.



Geno's first #Dbacks homer got out in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/9Bs8qxtO2n — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 5, 2024

By the time the Padres got on the board, the Diamondbacks had already delivered tacos. They scored one in the second as Alek Thomas reached on a fielding error, then added four more in the third. Lourdes Gurriell singled to make it 2-0, then Eugenio Suarez, seeing his first spring action in a week, got into a pitch - and, I mean, really got into a pitch - for a three-run homer (above). That was the end of Arizona’s scoring on the afternoon. Pavin Smith had a pair of hits, and Suarez also had the team’s only walk. As noted, the team has the first of their two off-days on the schedule tomorrow, before beginning a run of 16 games in two weeks, thanks to a pair of split-squad days.