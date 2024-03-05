Spring Training Gameday Thread, #12: 3/5 vs. Padres

Today's Lineups PADRES DIAMONDBACKS Jakob Marsee - LF Corbin Carroll - RF Jose Azocar - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Graham Pauley - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Luis Campusano - DH Jace Peterson - DH Tyler Wade - SS Eugenio Suarez - 3B Eguy Rosario - 2B Pavin Smith - 1B Brett Sullivan - C Alek Thomas - CF Tim Locastro - RF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Matthew Batten - 3B Tucker Barnhart - C Pedro Avila - RHP Ryne Nelson - RHP



plus some (and presumably not all!) of the following: RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Scott McGough, LHP Andrew Saalfrank, RHP Paul Sewald, RHP Peter Strzelecki, RHP Justin Martinez, RHP Francisco Morales, LHP Kyle Backhus

Good to see Eugenio Suarez in the line-up this afternoon, making his spring debut after being sidelines for a week with tightness in his side. Still no sign of Christian Walker coming back after the scary moment with his hand. There’s an off-day tomorrow, so hopefully he will be back to 100% by the time the Diamondbacks have their next game on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Ryne Nelson could potentially make a move in the 5th starter standings - at least statistically - after Tommy Henry wobbled in his start yesterday. Nelson has been mowing hitters down with ten strikeouts across his five innings of work, and we’ll see how he does today. Also: old friend alert! Tim Locastro is starting for San Diego!

This game is broadcast on a dbacks.com webcast, which should be available to all fans, without any geographical restrictions.