Snake Bytes 3/5: The Nitpicking of Small Sample Sizes Begins

[MLB] How 10 Clubs can turn weaknesses into strengths by Thomas Harrigan

Third base: D-backs (27th in projected WAR)

Why the projections are pessimistic: Arizona third basemen ranked 25th in WAR (0.5) and tied for 26th in wRC+ (75) last season, prompting the club to trade for Eugenio Suárez in November. Suárez was a 3.2-WAR player for the Mariners in 2023, appearing in all 162 games and mitigating his offensive decline by making significant strides on defense. However, the projections don’t see his defensive improvements carrying over into 2024. With another dip at the plate also expected, FanGraphs has Suárez at 1.7 WAR.

Why they could outperform the projections: Suárez posted a 130 wRC+ as recently as 2022. If he moves back toward that level of offensive production and sustains the defensive improvements he made last year, he could be one of the best all-around third basemen in the National League. Of course, those are big ifs for a player who is now 32 years old and has registered the highest strikeout rate (31%) among qualifiers since the beginning of 2022.

Tristin English was 1-for-2 with an RBI, second baseman Ketel Marte continued his blazing hot streak with a walk and a base hit, as did Joc Pederson. Infielder Jace Peterson saw his first game action back from his wrist injury, he went 1-for-3 with a base hit and a strikeout.

Although the D-backs did rack up 10 base hits and four walks on the day, they struggled to bring men home, leaving 13 on base and going a combined 2/12 with RISP.

“We figured some things out,” Pfaadt said. “The slider is going to get better as we go. Something clicks every game, and that’s a win. Fastball location, I can do better getting ahead. At the end of the day, it’s a win if I feel good, and that’s all that matters.”

Henry followed Pfaadt and gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings, leaving when hit pitch count reached 56 in the fifth inning.

“It was a grind for him today,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “The tempo and the rhythm weren’t there. It was one of those outings when he got tested. He kept fighting the whole way. I don’t think it was a clunker by any means. He just couldn’t duplicate or find the zone and do the things that he has been doing up to this point.”

Moreno, in his first full season in MLB, was asked to do a lot in the wake of Carson Kelly’s injury last Spring Training. He did everything that was asked and even more. Moreno won a Gold Glove as a catcher, the first time a D-backs catcher had ever won. Had he been rookie-eligible, he would’ve finished top-five. He was one of the biggest reasons for the team’s success.

The team went 61-50 in his 111 games. Manager Torey Lovullo took notice of that. “Our team’s record with him in the lineup was a difference maker. When he was hurt, things did not go well...and that’s because of his ability to play on both sides of the ball. He’s a run-stopper, he’s a strong accurate thrower. He receives the ball very well. Offensively, he’s got a tremendous input inside of an already very potent lineup. There’s a fearlessness to him adjusting and getting a game plan and making adjustments.”

[MLB] 1 prospect to watch from each team during Spring Training by Brent Maguire

D-backs: INF Blaze Alexander

Alexander doubled in his first spring at-bat and hasn’t looked back since. He’s swinging the bat with authority and the best sign for him is that he is using an up-the-middle approach lining the ball into both gaps. The D-backs would like him to get some more experience at the Triple-A level, but they also need a backup shortstop. If Alexander continues to hit as well as play plus defense at third, short and second, the club may have to reconsider its plans. — Steve Gilbert

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: Blaze has really run with his early Spring opportunity. To the point I know a few prospect-interested people wondering either “who is this guy” or “did I have him too low in my last rankings.” I’m not sure the Spring Success will lead to a impactful MLB career just yet, but as we’ve all stated at some point in the last 6 months: man it’s nice to have quality depth that might actually be useful in the event of an injury!

[MLBTR] Phillies Sign Zack Wheeler to Extension by Steven Adams

As shown in MLBTR’s Contract Tracker, that $42MM annual rate is the largest on any contract extension in the sport’s history and the fourth-largest AAV on any contract ever, placing Wheeler only behind Shohei Ohtani, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Wheeler has now been added to MLBTR’s list of the game’s largest AAVs ever, as well.

That the contract begins in 2025 rather than overriding the final season of the right-hander’s current five-year, $118MM contract is notable for luxury tax purposes. Because the deal goes into place in 2025, Wheeler’s CBT hit will remain $23.6MM for the upcoming season before vaulting substantially in 2025. The Phillies were already into the second tier of luxury penalization, and a significant boost for Wheeler would’ve pushed them into the third tier, dropping their top pick in the draft by 10 spots.

Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Jake McCarthy

Jake McCarthy looked like a potential long-term piece of the puzzle for the Arizona Diamondbacks after he posted a 117 OPS+ with 27 extra-base hits and 23 steals in 99 games while finishing fourth in 2022 NL Rookie of the Year voting.

However, he hit just .143/.229/.238 over his first 70 plate appearances last season before he was demoted to the minors, and with Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. seeing the bulk of the action in the outfield, he never reclaimed a regular role.

Still only 26 years old, McCarthy hit .360/.416/.594 in 221 plate appearances back at Triple-A, and while the additions of Randal Grichuk and Joc Pederson leave him with an uphill battle to claim a roster spot, he still has the potential to carve out a role.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: Look. B/R is basically the definition of clickbait, but Joel Reuter (prospect content aside) is a solid enough contributor. His articles are worth a read if you put your critical thinking caps on and have a fundamental understanding of modern analytics for the game. He’s a believer in McCarthy as a result. I’m not sold, but Jake or Alek figuring something out would go a long way toward making Arizona a legit World Series threat on paper rather than “just a lucky October run....”

[MLBTR] Josh Donaldson Announces Retirement by Darragh McDonald

Donaldson, now 38, took a winding path to the major leagues and was a late bloomer, but he nonetheless reached incredible heights as a big leaguer once everything aligned.

While playing third base at Auburn University, he began to learn how to catch. The Cubs then selected him as a catcher with the 48th overall pick in the 2007 draft. In July of 2008, he was traded to the Athletics, one of four players going to Oakland in exchange for Rich Harden and Chad Gaudin.

5. Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age in 2024: 28

2023 Stats: 17-9, 210 IP, 3.47 ERA, 3.26 FIP, 220 strikeouts, 5.2 WAR

Gallen posted his second consecutive top-five finish in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2023, finishing third behind Snell and the aforementioned Webb. Over the last two seasons, Gallen is 29-13 with a 3.04 ERA and 3.16 FIP across 65 starts.

His six postseason starts, as evidenced by his 4.54 playoff ERA, were a mixed bag. Nonetheless, Gallen had some big moments last October helping the Diamondbacks to go on a Cinderella run to the World Series.

Gallen, a Scott Boras client, is ticking toward free agency, which he’ll be eligible for after the 2025 season. He’ll be on the right side of 30 when he hits the open market, and if he continues to pitch how he has over the last two seasons, Gallen is going to become a very wealthy man in two years.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: Remember my comment about clickbait earlier? I view pretty much any “Power Ranking” article through this lens. But who doesn’t need a little TrashTV Tuesday in their lives right? Plus, this version has AZ top 5! A quick glace at the rest of the list is a little laughable though. Eovaldi bottom third after leading his team to a World Series Championship?! Ok, I get he’s 34, but um...