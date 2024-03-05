Book Review: Throw Like a Girl

Introduction.

On my previous visit to the Kona Bay used book store, I purchased The Life You Imagine by Derek Jeter. Although it was written 24 years ago, it was an awesome book.

“Although I had zero expectations, with great joy I found the book extremely worthwhile.” — Makakilo

Last week while on vacation, my path led me to that same book store. I purchased Throw Like a Girl by Jennie Finch. It was written 13 years ago. As someone who is an optimist and relishes the mental game of baseball, it was very inspiring! I very highly recommend reading Throw Like a Girl!

Jennie Finch is a sports icon. She pitched on the team that won the 2001 NCAA Women’s Softball World Series. She pitched on the team that won the 2004 Women’s Softball Gold Medal.

In 2019, Jennie wrote a personalized encouraging message inside the book’s cover. Because of that message, I would have kept that book for a very long time. How did it end up in a used book store? The possibilities range from financial hardship to an untimely death. Sadly, the book’s spine was super-tight indicating the book was never read.

What is your path towards your dreams and goals?

“The truth is there isn’t just one way to go about achieving those dreams and goals. Just because I did it a certain way doesn’t mean that’s the only way to do it.” — Jennie Finch

And as a complementary thought, changing your path is sometimes the best path forward. For example, she changed to a different, less prestigious team that gave her a chance to pitch in the most-important championship games, where she experienced much success.

Life doesn’t always go the way you want. Keep on your path and keep fighting.

“Looking back, I realize how many times my path could have gone a different way. I could have faltered or given in to self-doubt. I could have quit and changed my life irrevocably.” — Jennie Finch

She expressed some thoughts about inner beauty that strengthens women by making them more passionate, confident, and feel good about themselves. My view is that those strengths are extraordinarily valuable when life does not go the way you want. Her thoughts follow:

“Work on what’s on the inside – the things that make you passionate and happy and fulfilled.” — Jennie Finch

“One thing I have learned is that the most beautiful people are the ones who are confident. People who feel good about themselves and accept themselves are attractive.” — Jenny Finch

Accept who you are and work on whatever makes you passionate, makes you confident, and makes you feel good about yourself.

What are two signposts of success?

Butterflies. “Life is all about taking risks. I get really bad butterflies – even now. But in a way I embrace those butterflies because they let me know I’m out of my comfort zone. My butterflies tell me that I’m alive, trying new things, testing myself.” — Jennie Finch

Although she struggled with butterflies, butterflies gave her energy and kept her focused.

My experience in life tells me that butterflies are a signpost of success. They tell me that I have a passion to compete in that challenge. Also, there would be no butterflies if I had not prepared to win that challenge. Therefore, butterflies are signposts that I found my passion and that I prepared to compete.

Mean Girls. “Still, the Mean Girls stereotype is based in reality. Trust me. I know all about the drama.” — Jennie Finch

She was devastated when a particular teammate said untrue things behind her back. Nevertheless, she avoided confrontation that would lead to rifts and destroy team chemistry.

My experience in life tells me that there are Mean Guys, too. My view is that experiencing the impact of Mean Guys (or Mean Gals) is a signpost of success. Perhaps a constructive reaction is to realize the meanie perceived your success. Then, find encouragement in the signpost instead of being devastated. Trust that others will see your true self despite the meanie.

“The best defense against the power of mean people is having friends you can trust and who allow you to be yourself.” — Jennie Finch

The book includes mental attributes that contribute to success.

Chapter 6 is about keeping your balance. It includes prioritizing and dealing with stress (among other topics).

Chapter 9 is about preparing your mind to compete. The end of the chapter includes six tips for being mentally tough. As you might have guessed because I’m an optimist, my favorite was, “Think positive thoughts!”

Jennie Finch’s Pump-Up Playlist.

One of her tips for finding inspiration is make a playlist with your favorite inspirational songs. She shared a list of 7 songs. My favorite was, “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas.

As a personal note, a book from my bookcase has 7 playlists - one to strengthen each of the 7 chakras. Perhaps music can strengthen the mind and the body.

Jennie Finch married a Diamondbacks’ baseball player.

In January of 2005, she married Casey Daigle. The previous season he was in the Diamondbacks rotation. He started 10 games with an ERA of 7.16. They have three children.

Summary.

Throw Like a Girl is an inspirational and instructive book with practical tips. Its focus is on the mental side of competing. Highlights include: