Diamondbacks 2, White Sox 5: Serial Portrait of a Henry Killer

Record: 5-6. Change on 2023: +0.5. Five-inning record: 6-4-1.

Tommy Henry might not have started today, but his appearance in relief of Brandon Pfaadt was still the subject of scrutiny this afternoon, after two excellent outings. However, the 2024 Henry Coronation Tour hit a speed-bump, as Tommy retired only six of the fourteen batters faced. He allowed six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 2.1 innings of work, and was charged with three runs. Pfaadt gave up a run on two hits and a walk, with one strikeout, in his two innings. Ryan Thompson allowed an unearned run during his frame, while there were scoreless outings from Humberto Castellanos and Luis Frias. The latter struck out two of the three he faced, albeit right at the end of the game.

Both sides had ten hits and four walks, the Diamondbacks getting theirs from ten different players. Ketel Marte and Joc Pederson each had a hit and walk. Ketel kept up his blazing start, and has hit in every game he has played this spring. batting .600. Considering he’s had no more than three PA in any of them, the streak is all the more impressive. Fun but completely irrelevant fact: Including the post-season last year, Marte has now hit safely in 22 of his last 23 games. Andres Chaparro hit his second home-run of spring in the second inning, tying the game at 1-1, but Arizona was then kept off the board until one out in the ninth when Tristin English had an RBI single.

Tomorrow, the D-backs face the Padres at Salt River. It’s a 1:10 pm start, and Ryne Nelson will be on the mound for Arizona.