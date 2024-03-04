Snake Bytes, 3/4: Nick'd Up

Team news

[USA Today] Diamondbacks veteran was 'blindsided' getting cut before Arizona's World Series run - [Nick Ahmed] didn't see their glorious September run where they became the last team to make the playoffs. Not during their upset wild-card, NLDS and NLCS triumphs. Or their World Series battle with the Texas Rangers. “I couldn’t watch, I just couldn’t do it. I was just trying to distance myself with it. You build a bond and a relationship with a lot of people, but there’s hard feelings obviously towards the organization how things ended. I’m happy for the players and the coaches that they could experience that, but now I’m going to be playing against them this year. It’s going to be interesting."

[Dbacks.com] ‘They’re not forgotten’: How Spring Training cuts look for the D-backs - It's still a day that everyone from GM Mike Hazen to manager Torey Lovullo and the coaches dread. The moves are discussed on the days leading up to the day, usually Sundays. Because of that, Lovullo expects his coaches to come into that day ready to present to the players who are being sent down on what areas they need to improve. "I expect every coach to be prepared and give excellent attention to the player," Lovullo said. "Make it his moment. Be very attentive to the player's needs. It is all about who's getting sent down."

[SI] Christian Walker Near Miss Exposes D-backs Depth Issue - What has been laid bare by this episode is that any prolonged absence from Walker would be a major problem for the D-backs. His impending free agency at the end of 2024 is another dilemma for the team to deal with. To be clear, there is no replacing Walker's glove or bat.. It's all totaled 9 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) over the last two seasons. Simply put, Walker is irreplaceable, and there are no options on the MLB roster or in the minors that are likely to come close to filling the void should Walker ever miss significant time. Nonetheless, his injury forced us to examine the D-backs options more closely, as threadbare as they are.

[Arizona Sports] Cecconi working to establish changeup amid 5th starter battle - “I know that he’s working on a changeup and he’s got a really good feel for it. It’s a good pitch for him,” Lovullo said. “But there’s a time to work on things and there’s a time to go out and make pitches. And yeah, I’d like to see him establish who he is and just get after it.” Cecconi was enthusiastic by the swing-and-miss he produced with the changeup, but Friday was a lesson on usage. “I don’t want to overexpose that and then guys just sit on fastballs because they know it’s going to come at some point,” Cecconi said. “So I think there’s some give and take with that. I am very happy with how it’s developing and how I’m learning how to use it.”

[AZ Central] Ivan Melendez looks for another impressive minor league season - Melendez acknowledged the knock on him offensively — a good ability to hit breaking balls but at times struggling to hit high-velocity fastballs up in the strike zone. "Everyone's got their cold spots. You can't cover all the pitches, you know, he's good, too, the guy on the mound is a professional as well," Melendez said. "So you're not gonna win the battle every time." Said Ian Rebhan, the Diamondbacks' director of amateur scouting, "If he can identify some of the weaknesses in his game, and with the help of his coaches and all of that, and then put in the work, he's one that I would have a ton of faith in being able to make those adjustments."

[Arizona Sports] GM Mike Hazen has confidence in 2024 Diamondbacks’ intangibles - “I think we have the same thing. I think the fabric of the team is still very serious, hard-working, diligent, drink-a-lot-of-water-after-games type of team. I don’t think you’re going to see us on TMZ very often — that’s just my guess, I don’t know... I think what we felt like we had when we were getting (Suarez), bringing in Joc, obviously a full year of Paul Sewald, those guys are incredible professionals that have been around multiple teams that have been through winning environments. I think they add a level of comfort and consistency for the younger players when the ups and downs hit.”

[SI] Eduardo Rodríguez Further On Track After Second Start - Eduardo Rodríguez looked much better in his second start. The Brewers ambushed him for three runs just three batters into the game, but after that Rodríguez settled in to complete three innings. "I threw three innings today, I feel great," said the D-backs left-hander. "I feel I'm on a really good pace for the start of the season." The command was much sharper than his first outing, landing 35 of his 55 pitches for strikes. He was able to mix in his cutter and changeup more effectively deeper into his start. Rodríguez said after the home run he was able to pitch the way he normally does in the regular season.

[MLB Trade Rumors] Diamondbacks Sign Elvis Andrus To Minors Contract - Few players in the sport today have as much shortstop experience as Andrus, who has logged 17010 innings at the position over his 15 Major League seasons. Andrus had never played a position other than shortstop prior to last season, when he logged 404 innings at his usual position but also 499 2/3 innings at second base and 27 frames at third base when playing for the White Sox. An excellent defender back in his prime with the Rangers, Andrus’ public defensive metrics have had some variance over the years, though he can still handle the glove well enough to get by in a backup capacity.

And, elsewhere...

[USA Today] CEO says Fanatics is 'getting the (expletive) kicked out of us' in MLB jersey controversy - “This is a little bit of a difficult position,” Rubin said Friday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right. And we’re getting the (expletive) kicked out of us. So that’s not fun.” Since the new uniforms were introduced, players have complained, especially about the white pants, which are clearly transparent to the point where you can see the tucked-in jerseys. Fanatics, Rubin said, has made the MLB uniforms since 2017 and have collaborated with Nike since 2020.

[ESPN] Ronald Acuna Jr. has irritated meniscus, set for another look - The Atlanta Braves updated Acuna's injury status Saturday after he was scratched from the lineup Friday because of right knee soreness. Acuna underwent an MRI that revealed the irritation, according to the team. He will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday for additional evaluation. "Right now we're trying to be optimistic," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters in Florida on Saturday. "Maybe just a couple of weeks or whatever, just to calm everything down. But honestly, I don't know until we get what the doctor out there says."

