Minor League Report: Non-Roster Invitees

As the calendar turns to March, camp is still full of non-roster invitees. As always, they are a mixture of long-shot players hoping to impress enough to gain a roster spot, either on opening day or at some point during the season, and bodies brought in to fill numbers. That said, none of them are unimportant. They provide a glimpse at organizational depth. Some are veterans who will opt out in May if they are not on the roster, while others might be set free sooner to catch on elsewhere.

How are they performing so far, and where are they likely to begin the year?

Pitchers (15)

Some of these guys will likely make the roster on some point, if not on opening day, but it is difficult to predict who, especially at this juncture. Here’s an alphabetical run-down of each.

Luke Albright: Albright was a 2021 sixth-round draft choice, and he has been solid since then, advancing up the rungs of the minor league ladder. His numbers last year in Amarillo were close to his numbers in 2022 in Hillsboro, but there were some encouraging signs, particularly that his home run rate dropped despite moving from the friendliest park in the organization for pitchers to the least-friendly. His strikeout rate also increased, but so did his walk rate. So far this spring, he’s worked two hitless innings, striking out one. At this point, he would seem to have little to prove at Amarillo, and probably should start in the rotation at Reno, but we’ll have to wait and see how the numbers shake out.

Logan Allen: You’d be forgiven if you were deeply confused by the fact that this Logan Allen, a left-handed starter who appeared in the major leagues from 2019-2022 with Cleveland, was the same person as Logan Allen, a left-handed starter who appeared in the major leagues in 2023 with Cleveland. In fact, they are different people, although just four months apart in age. This Logan Allen struggled in 2022 with Cleveland and Baltimore, and the Diamondbacks are his third organization since he last appeared in the major leagues, following stints with Colorado and Seattle. He did post good numbers in the Dominican league over the winter. He could be starting depth, he could be bullpen depth, he could move on elsewhere, and it’s impossible to know at this point. But he has looked good so far this spring, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out five against just one walk. And with both appearances being starts, he’s done so against major league opposition.

Kyle Backhus: Backhus is a high-strikeout lefty reliever who fanned 76 in 68 innings across AA and AAA last year. This spring, he has faced nine batters and struck out six of them. He’s firmly in the mixture for a spot in the bullpen at some point this season, but it is a pretty deep bullpen, and he would be expected to start the year in Reno.

Humberto Castellanos: It’s an illustration as to how much the organization has improved in terms of depth that Castellanos, who started 16 games for the Diamondbacks across 2021 and 2022, is an extremely long-shot to make the roster, even in the bullpen. He hasn’t hurt his stock at all this spring, pitching four perfect innings, and he could put himself in the bullpen mix, or be in Reno as starting depth.

Jose Castillo: After bursting onto the scene as a lefty reliever in 2018 (when he made 37 of his 40 career major league appearances) Castillo has struggled for playing time. So far this spring, he’s appeared in four games, given up one run, and been in general decent but not spectacular. He’s likely to be among the first group re-assigned to minor league camp, simply because there are a lot of left handed bullpen arms in the system.

Dakota Chalmers: Chalmers is not, despite his name and (some might say) his appearances, the protagonist of a romance novel set in the 1920s. He is, in fact, a right-handed pitcher who has been traded for Fernando Rodney (in 2018) and bounced around several organizations from 2015-2022, when the Dodgers released him and he went into independent ball. He struggled for the rest of 2022 with the Gastonia Honey Hunters and was out of baseball in 2023. But a showcase that saw him lighting up the radar gun with good breaking stuff got him a minor league deal. His first couple of outings didn’t go well, as he walked three with no strikeouts, but he struck out two without a walk in his latest appearance. It’ll be fun to watch him try to make it to the majors with what is now his fifth MLB organization. If I had to bet right now, he’s ticketed for Amarillo.

Josh Green: Green has spent some time in AAA the last three seasons, first as a starter and the last two as a reliever. In 2023, he was great in Amarillo and poor in Reno. Over the winter, he put up good numbers for Jalisco in the Mexican league. He’s been excellent this spring, facing 14 batters and allowing just one to reach base. This is a make-or-break year for him; if he doesn’t get over the hump this year, he’s likely to attempt to do so in 2025 with another organization.

Brandon Hughes: Hughes is the poster child for reliever volatility. He was excellent for the Cubs in 2022, posting a 135 ERA+ as the main lefty reliever in their bullpen. And he was dismal in 2023, quickly getting himself demoted to Iowa, where he was even worse. He started his professional career as an outfielder before moving to the mound in 2019, and he was good until the wheels fell off last year. He’s trying to get back on track. Whether he can do that in Reno seems doubtful; his best chance might be to perform well enough this spring to get the attention of another organization. So far, results have been mixed.

Ricky Karcher: Karcher became the 22,961st player in major league history last season, and this year, he will attempt to move off the list of 1,506 players who only made one appearance. His first appearance actually went well; he tossed a scoreless inning and got the save. He’s another one of the group that is likely to start the year in Reno, but he could wind up being a good part of the bullpen depth.

Yu-Min Lin: The most heralded prospect out of the pitching NRIs (and arguably out of all of them) Lin received a brutal introduction to major league hitting, as he gave up five runs and recorded just a single out. Making matters worse was that the hitting he faced was closer to Major League, the movie, than it was to Major League Baseball, as it was against Athletics’ backups. He did strike out Seth Brown. But this was just to get him a bit of experience. Lin will start the year in Amarillo, with a chance to move up to Reno, and still should be able to improve his standing at those levels. I may not be as high on Lin as some are (Baseball America has him as a top-100 prospect) but he’s a top-five guy in the system.

Christian Montes De Oca: Montes De Oca continues to develop well. The late-blooming right hander from the Dominican Republic should get a chance to be the closer at Reno.

Francisco Morales: Morales appeared in three games for the Phillies in 2022, so he does have major league experience. He got an invitee as part of his minor league contract, but he’ll have to earn his way back up the hard way, and so far it hasn’t gone great, with four of the ten batters he’s faced reaching base.

Konnor Pilkington: Pilkington pitched well in 11 starts with Cleveland in 2022, and made one relief appearance with the Guardians last year before the Diamondbacks acquired him. He struggled mightily at Reno, with a WHIP over 2, and has continued that into this spring. I have to root for him, given that he went to school at Mississippi State, but he’s at lot closer to being released at this point than he is to a roster spot.

Austin Pope: After Pope pitched well in Amarillo and Reno last season, he played in the AFL and it didn’t go so well. But he was still number one on my list of players most likely to be picked in the Rule 5 draft, although everyone passed on him. The spring hasn’t gone great, but he’s a bullpen depth piece who will start the year in Reno.

Chris Rodriguez: Rodriguez has been working his way back from injury, and hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2021. That might well change this year, but it remains to be seen whether that happens with the Diamondbacks or elsewhere. He’s another long shot to make the roster, and likely starts in Reno.

Catchers (5)

There are five catchers who got invites: Tucker Barnhart, J.J. D’Orazio, Adrian Del Castillo, Ronaldo Hernandez, and Caleb Roberts. Out of that group, only Barnhart has a real shot to make the opening day roster. But teams have to carry a lot of catchers in the spring. Hernandez is the best of the group defensively right now, D’Orazio may wind up being the best of the group defensively, Del Castillo will likely wind up the best with the bat, and Roberts will likely wind up not being a catcher, eventually. All but Hernandez have at least one hit this spring. Barnhart is currently favored to unseat Jose Herrera for the backup catcher spot. If he has an opt-out, that might be a wise decision, as the Diamondbacks are thinner at catcher than anywhere else, and that’s not something you want. If they can keep Barnhart and Hernandez and Herrera in the organization, that’s a positive.

Right now, I’m leaning toward Herrera being on the opening day roster, but look for Barnhart to be up sometime in April.

Infielders (5)

Four infielders got invites before the spring started: Tristin English, Ivan Melendez, Andres Chaparro, and Kevin Newman. But their numbers were augmented yesterday by the signing of Elvis Andrus.

Newman was expected to push Jace Peterson for a utility infield spot. He’s gotten plenty of playing time, but he’s 1-for-12. As far as on-field performance is concerned, Blaze Alexander would seem the better choice, but the organization will want him to get consistent at bats. Melendez has yet to get a hit this spring, and has seven strikeouts in fourteen plate appearances, which is in line with what might have been expected given his strikeout rates in the minor leagues. He’ll definitely be repeating Amarillo at the start of the year. Chaparro has looked like a good acquisition so far, and will be in the mix for an infield depth spot. English will be repeating Reno.

After writing the above paragraph on Saturday, the writing on the wall became apparent for Newman on Sunday, when the Diamondbacks signed Andrus. Andrus picked up his 2000th hit and his 100th home run last season with the White Sox, and he’s the active leader in stolen bases (and caught stealing), games played, and at bats. Obviously, he has yet to appear for the Diamondbacks, but he becomes the most likely non-roster invitee to make the opening day roster.

Outfielders (4)

It’s an interesting outfield group, with two players who have a lot of big league experience and two prospects. All of them have a chance to see major league action this year.

Kyle Garlick had the performance of the spring thus far, hitting two home runs. He’s on his fifth organization. He made his major league debut with the Dodgers, who traded him to the Phillies for some guy named Tyler Gilbert, who went on to throw a no-hitter. He struggled in Philadelphia, and they waived him. The Braves claimed him only to waive him shortly after, and he landed in Minnesota. There, he spent two seasons as an average bat and slightly below-average glove. He’s limited to the corner outfield spots. That hurts his chances of making the roster, although he could well be here as insurance in case Randal Grichuk isn’t ready to go until late April or May.

Albert Almora, Jr., is basically the opposite. He’s never been good with the bat, but does play a solid center field. Solid enough that he’s wracked up over 1600 MLB plate appearances. He’s highly unlikely to make the roster, but he is a depth piece in case an extra defensive outfielder is needed.

Kristian Robinson was a top-100 prospect once upon a time (peaking at #15 at Baseball Prospectus), and I am still quite high on him, although many people are not. He was a large part of the reason why Amarillo won the Texas League last fall, and he’s looked good at the plate this spring, with a home run and just two strikeouts in nine plate appearances against decent opposition. I think it’s safe to go ahead and say he’ll start the year in Amarillo, but he could be a quick mover if he continues to perform.

He has been passed on the depth chart by A.J. Vukovich, who knocked 24 home runs at Amarillo last year, but has nine strikeouts in 17 plate appearances the spring. Still, Vukovich is regarded at the moment as the most likely out of this group of four to have a future with the Diamondbacks, although he will almost certainly start the year in Reno. I’ll note that he is not related to former Yankees slugger and one-time Diamondbacks scout Clu Haywood.

Conclusion

The Diamondbacks are in a better place then they have been in a while. But don’t expect these non-roster invitees to play big roles with the major league club. However, I’ll probably be writing about some of them at length as the year goes along.

As far as those who might make the opening day roster, I rate them as follows: