Why I Won’t Be At Salt River Fields This Year

Over the weekend, I was speaking to Ed Kasputis of the Baseball PhD podcast about spring training. He was picking my brain about hints and tips, and I realized that over the past few seasons, I’ve probably gone to more Fall League games than Cactus League ones. And even among the spring training contests, these have not been at Salt River Fields. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I attended a game there. I think I has probably been four or five years at least, and 2024 is not going to end that streak. Considering that I’ve been running this damn site for close to twenty years, this might be surprising to you. It’s kinda surprising to me.

Some of the reasons are logistical. I no longer live in Scottsdale, but SnakePit Towers is over on the West side of town. It’s likely a 45-minute drive each way, and that’s presuming a rush-hour isn’t involved. Work schedules also play into this, Sunday being the only day both myself and Mrs. SnakePit have off. Add travel time, the slog from parking to the stadium, and the game time itself and you’re looking at five hours carved out of a day when what I mostly want to do is veg out. If we’re going to a game, it’s more likely to be down the road at Goodyear, or up at Camelback Ranch. Possibly, if we’re feeling adventurous, we might stray as far as Peoria. Scottsdale? For a spring training game? Nah, we good.

But a significant factor is undeniably price: it’s at the point where the Cactus League is no longer the cheap alternative to a major-league game that it used to be. There was a time when you could pay five bucks to sit on the lawn at Salt River Fields. I haven’t been able to find out specifically when that was, but I did find an article from 2015, which lists the cheapest price at SRF as $9. Using the government’s inflation calculator, this would be a little less than $12 bucks in 2024 money. But the actual price of a lawn seat for Thursday’s afternoon game - so, not exactly what you would call a prime time match-up - was twenty-four dollars. That’s twice the price of less than a decade ago, even adjusting for inflation.

There’s more. Because Mrs. SnakePit and I are not as young and spry as we used to be. If we tried sitting on the lawn, there had better be a winch on hand to get us back to our feet at the end of the game. Otherwise, we aill still be there for the Arizona Fall League. So, want a seat at Salt River Fields? The cheapest ones cost forty-four bucks. before the dreaded fees. The Arizona Republic calculated that, for a family of four, simply parking and getting in the door, including the fees, would be $210.50. For comparison, when The Sporting Post looked at the price for a family of four to go to a game at Chase Field, they came up with a figure of $146.32, more than thirty percent LESS than for a spring training game.

Now, it is fair to say that we’re not comparing apples and oranges here. There’s no upper level at SRF, so the cheapest seats there are considerably closer to the action than the cheapest seats at Chase. But the Post figures weren’t just for the tickets and parking. They also included four hot dogs, two beers, two soft drinks and two souvenir hats. None of which additional items are exactly cheap at Salt River. Add those to your tally, and you’re probably looking at close to three hundred dollars, or more than twice the cost of going to a major-league game at Chase. Y’know, one that counts? Where the starters don’t leave the game in the fifth inning? Yet spring is closer to the prices for Yankee or Fenway.

There’s also another way in which Chase is better, and it’s one word. Or maybe two. I’m not sure. Anyway: air-conditioning. Even in March, the heat for day games can be severely problematic. There’s a reason the outfield berm at Salt River Fields has sunblock dispensers at the top. The worst sunstroke I ever had, was my first spring in Arizona at Scottsdale Stadium, when I was a n00b, and unaware of how intense the sun could be, even through clouds. These days, it would take an unseasonably chilly forecast to take me out to the ballgame, for an afternoon contest. The a/c at Chase may be in need of an upgrade, but it’s still a lot better than no a/c at all.

The pricing is basically, economics in action. There’s no indication crowds at Cactus League games are getting smaller, so it’s clear that the demand remains, even at the higher prices. But I suspect that the crowds are probably skewing increasingly to visitors, rather than residents. When you’re on holiday, you’re prepared to pay a premium, especially for “novel” experiences. [I guess “getting sunburn watching baseball in March” falls into that category] But I suspect locals will be disinclined to pay increasingly over the odds, just to sit in the sunshine and watch baseball scrimmages. Let’s just hope that big business doesn’t realize the Arizona Fall League is the REAL hidden gem of baseball in the Grand Canyon state.