Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #4: 3/31 vs. Rockies

A late and short Gameday Thread today, the result of a snowballing of causes. Out late last night > up late this morning > decided it being Easter Sunday, let’s have a lie-in > watched an episode of Miami Vice > watched an episode of Breaking Bad > both delayed by Cox Internet being flaky. So here we are, eventually getting round to throwing up something in time for first pitch. As I often say, this isn’t a “must-win”, but is certainly a “would very much like to win.” The D-backs do not want to start their defense of the National League pennant by splitting a series at home against the worst team in the league. Three of four would be fine: four-game sweeps are hard, regardless of the opponent. 2-2? Not so much.

So it’s Brandon Pfaadt who makes his first start of the season. Which version of Pfaadt will we get? The one who limped to a 5.72 ERA over 18 starts in the regular season? Or the one who had a 3.27 ERA in five post-season starts, and was instrumental in the team’s run to the World Series? Hopefully the latter. Today also sees the first appearance of Tucker Barnhart, who takes over from Gabriel Moreno behind the plate. But otherwise, it will be the same players who faced the Rockies in Game 2, and hopefully with the same result. It’s the first guest recap of the season too, with therealramona on coverage duties, so stick around for that, and Happy Easter!