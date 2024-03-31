Diamondbacks 4, Colorado 9: Oh, Henry....

Well, all good things must come to an end, or at least to a brief interruption. So it was tonight for our somewhat absurd, glorious and often hilarious torrent of offense and effective pitching in the first two games of this young season. As ISH noted in the series preview, this seemed likely to be the least likely win, and so it came to be. Tommy Henry, who had an up-and-down spring, took the mound for us, facing off against his opposite number, Austin Gomber. Both lefties, both somewhat questionable in their performance thus far in their careers.

Henry got through the first cleanly and efficiently, retiring the top of Colorado’s lineup in order, with two strikeouts and only 12 pitches thrown. Meanwhile, we did what apparently we do in the bottom of the first in 2024, putting two runs on the board to stake our starter an early lead. Tonight, Ketel Marte drew a nine-pitch walk, followed by a Corbin Carroll infield single. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. came to the plate with the opportunity to record his third first-inning dinger of the season, but he sadly fell short, only driving in Marte with a double to right:

Somewhat unexpectedly, Carroll did not score from first on the play, but one out later, Gaby Moreno got him home on a groundout to short. 2-0 D-BACKS

Sadly, however, Tommy Henry gave both runs back in the top of the second, thanks to a two-out single to Elias Diaz followed immediately by a ball that Ezequiel Tovar launched into the left-field bleachers. 2-2 TIE

Henry then settled down for a bit, pitching around leadoff singles in the third and fourth to put up zeroes. Gomber had settled down on their side, though, putting up zeroes of his own in the second and the third. That changed, happily, when Eugenio Suarez came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and launched a ball of his own over the fence in left for his first Diamondbacks home run:

All good, we were back on top. 3-2 D-BACKS

Not for long, sadly, as Henry came out to start the top of the fifth, only having thrown 67 pitches at that point. But the wheels came off the bus. He surrendered a walk and a single to the eighth and ninth hitters in the Colorado lineup, which flipped us back to the top, and Charlie Blackmon and his beard doubled down the right field line to bring in the first two Rockies runs of the inning. That earned him the hook, and Luis Frias came out of the bullpen, for good or ill. I’m not sure Frias was bad, exactly, but it took him a couple of hitters to settle in. He walked Kris Bryant to start things off, and then surrendered a triple down the right field line to Colorado left fielder Nolan Jones at the end of an 11-pitch at bat. He recorded three outs after that, but one of them was a sacrifice fly to left that scored Jones. 7-3 Colorado

And that’s basically your ballgame right there. We did get a final run in the bottom of the fifth when Gurriel came to the plate with the bases empty and continued his home run streak to start the season, depositing another souvenir ball into the left-field bleachers:

Sorry there's a beer promotion prefacing the above tweet X (?), but what can you do? Another fun fact: that dinger puts Lourdes at 8 RBIs through the first three games of the season, which is another Diamondbacks record. So yay. 7-4 Colorado

Anyway. Bryce Jarvis pitched the next three innings for us, doing pretty well before giving up two more runs in the top of the eighth to the eighth and ninth hitters in the Colorado lineup with a walk and yet another homer to left. Meanwhile, the only thing of note that we achieved in the final four frames was to put the first two batters on base to lead off the sixth and the seventh, and then the leadoff batters in the eighth and the ninth, and then fail to get any of them home. This was substantially thanks to two Alek Thomas GIDPs and one by Gurriel, but the point here is that we still had plenty of opportunities to get back into this game and get closer and maybe even win the damn thing, and we failed miserably at capitalizing on any of those opportunities. Disappointing, but there you are. 9-4 Colorado FINAL

Snickers: Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. (4 AB, 2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, +21.2% WPA), Corbin Carroll (3 AB, 2H, 1 R, 2BB, +15.6% WPA), Eugenio Suarez (3 AB, 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, +12.5% WPA)

Payday: Tommy Henry (4 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K, -31.3% WPA), Luis Frias (1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, -17.3% WPA)

It was a relatively quiet night in the Gameday Thread, with 152 comments at time of writing. Understandable, really....things got very, very quiet after Henry melted down in the top of the fifth. Comment of the Game goes to Heath Kline for this very apt observation regarding the deeply questionable and fluctuating strike zone that seemed to get larger and larger when the Diamondbacks were at the plate and the game dragged on:

Anyway. The rubber match is tomorrow at 1:10pm AZ time, as Brandon Pfaadt makes his first start of 2024, facing Colorado righthander Ryan Feltner. Hope you can join us as we try to notch our first series win of this young season.

As always, thank you for reading my ramblings, and as always, go Diamondbacks!

LATE UPDATE: For what it’s worth, as I was finishing this up, the St. Louis Cardinals were disposing of FTD in extras. It just went final, 6-5 Cardinals in 10 innings. So that’s nice.