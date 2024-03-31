Snake Bytes 3/31: Happy Easter!

Team News



For Gurriel, three is the magic — and historic — number

“I didn’t have to come in and impress anyone, so to speak,” Gurriel said. “Prior years, it wasn’t necessarily to win a spot, but I felt like I had to prove myself in Toronto every year. This year, I kind of came in working more on game situations. More about working the count. Whether it was swinging early in the count or trying to get deep into the count.”

Diamondbacks’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continues rare power surge, not enough in loss to Rockies

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has homered in all three Dbacks games thus far pic.twitter.com/tnEGHxoK26 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2024

“It was a really good spring for me, physically I feel really good,” Gurriel said via interpreter. “They did mention (the record) to me, just really happy, a personal achievement.”

Rockies hand Diamondbacks first loss of season

Diamondbacks’ playoff revenue, ticket sales allowed for Jordan Montgomery signing

“You have to determine as a businessman what your revenue is going to be and then from there you can define what your expenses can be,” Diamondbacks Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick said. “Our revenues became more robust. As I’ve tried to say over the years, as the revenues are there, we’re going to invest in the team. And thankfully we were able to do that in this case. Here’s a great young man who we think can be a real asset to our starting rotation.”

Diamondbacks ‘absolutely’ ready to be aggressive at trade deadline, Ken Kendrick says

“Now we’re in a position,” Hazen said, “hopefully come through June and July that we are going to tap into that farm system.”

Slade Cecconi Outstanding In First Start With Reno

If you were looking for Slade Cecconi's first strike out of the season here it is pic.twitter.com/ZKJr9GsKgP — Reno Aces (@Aces) March 30, 2024

Other Baseball



Jones whiffs 10, makes history in dazzling MLB debut

J-Rod for the win: First walk-off stuns Sox

Hoskins torments Mets at plate; pitcher ejected after throwing behind him

“Big leaguers don’t miss by eight feet,” Hoskins said after the game.

Justin Steele Out Until At Least May

Oakland to present Athletics ownership with lease extension

“We are very interested in doing business, and in having the A’s stay in Oakland,” said Leigh Hanson, the city’s chief of staff. “Part of that is helping them solve this interim location challenge and just being clear in what we expect in return.”

Oakland A’s fans protest Las Vegas move with Opening Day tailgate party outside stadium (old link)

Yankees post about Nestor Cortes hitting a betting prop, and the reaction wasn’t positive (old link)

Scott Boras Blames Owners For a Difficult Offseason

Anything Goes



This day in history:

Parliament also passed the Boston Port Act leading to the “Boston Tea Party.” in 1774.

This day in baseball:

