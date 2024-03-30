Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #3: 3/30 vs. Rockies

For whatever reason, the line-up widget isn’t working, so you’ll have to make do with this Tweet. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this difficult time. But it’s the same line-up as Opening Day.

The Diamondbacks have started the season 2-0, which isn’t really that rare. They’ve done so five previous times in franchise history, most recently in 2018. But if they can beat the Rockies for a third time tonight, they will be entering rarefied territory, because that has only been achieved twice by the D-backs. The first time was in 2000, when they swept the Phillies at the BOB, by margins of 6-4, 11-3 and 3-2. The last was a nail-biter as the team blew a two-run lead in the eighth, after Byung-Hyun Kim couldn’t strand the runner inherited from Omar Daal. But in the last of the 11th, Steve Schrenk walked three consecutive batters, and Lenny Harris legged it out of a double-play for a walk-off, broken bat groundout.

The franchise record streak of four wins to open the season came in 2012, when Arizona swept San Franciso in Phoenix, then took the opener in San Diego. All of those games were close, with each game against the Giants being a one-run win (5-4, 5-4 and 7-6) with the victory over the Padres also being in 11 innings, by a 4-2 margin. The final game against SF on Easter Sunday was likely the best. It saw Arizona come back from 6-0 down after three innings, with Lyle Overbay having a homer and two doubles, while driving in three runs. In San Diego, the D-backs outlasted the Padres, Chris Young’s two-run home-run off former Diamondback Micah Owings proving to be the difference.

The way the Rockies have played over the first two contests, being outscored 23-4, it would seem Arizona has a decent shot at tying the record, at the very least. But that will likely depend largely on Tommy Henry, who had an up and down spring. However, he finished strong with a complete-game shutout over the Indians - albeit a six-inning one, due to someone leaving the top down at Chase Field on Monday night. On the other side, the D-backs are batting a collective .421. Probably not sustainable. :) But it is the highest figure through two games in the majors for more than fifty years, since the Red Sox opened the 1973 season at .423, scoring 25 runs on 33 hits.