Snake Bytes 3/30: Win #2,000

Diamondbacks News

Colorado 3, Arizona 7

Merrill Kelly dominated on the mound. Gurriel, Walker, and Thomas all went deep. The result was a second easy win in two games for Arizona.

How long until 3,000?

The 2,000th regular season win in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/vUVmQ4Y0Id — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 30, 2024

Kelly Crafts Gem in Season Debut

Deploying his spiffy new slider, Merrill Kelly went to work on the Colorado Rockies and lead the team to its second victory in the season.

Some Diamondbacks history heading to Cooperstown

The scorecard from #Dbacks broadcaster @ChrisGaragiola is headed to Cooperstown after the team batted around twice with an Opening Day record 14 runs in the third inning. pic.twitter.com/qT1KKGzC06 — Josh Rawitch (@HOFprez) March 30, 2024

Jordan Montgomery Eyes April 19th for First Start

The prized lefty is ramping up his workouts and looks to be ready to contribute to the Diamondbacks’ pennant defense soon.

Other Baseball News

MLB Execs Weigh In on 2024 Rookie of the Year

With Jackson Holliday beginning the season in AAA, Wyatt Langford understandably had the most nods in this poll.

Orioles’ Jackson Homers, Flirts with Cycle in AAA Season Opener

Speaking of Jackson Holliday... This writer isn’t counting out Holliday for the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award just yet. If he continues to rake, he may still get a pre-May call-up.

Kyle Harrison Begins Bid to Become New Ace of the NL West

It probably won’t happen this year, if it ever does, but Kyle Harrison’s performance on Friday lifted the Giants to victory and showcased the lower end of Harrison’s dynamic potential with the left-hander allowing only two runs in six innings of work.

Jeff McNeil, Rhys Hoskins Incite Bench Clearing in New York

A clean but aggressive slide into second base by Milwaukee’s Rhys Hoskins upset the Mets’ Jeff McNeil, leading to some heated words and the benches clearing so the players could stretch their legs.

Will Smith is the Latest Dodger with a Deferred Deal

The MLBPA must be loving the opportunity for larger contracts to be handed out thanks to the monetary magic of deferred deals. However, competitive balance may require the league to eventually take action to prevent teams from deferring so many contracts so heavily.

The Most Exciting Play in Baseball

According to Davy Andrews, it isn’t what you think.