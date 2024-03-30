PYW24: Week 1

Welcome to everyone’s favorite baseball-inspired Snakepit Variety Game Show! Back for my NINTH??? season of PYW’s, it is yours truly, ISH95. The format is unchanged from previous years, but for those just joining us or needing a refresher...

Every week, I’ll give you guys a new prompt for you to work with. It could be a photo to caption, something timely, based off a baseball news story of the week, or something else entirely. You give your best response in the comments, and then vote on the other responses using that rec button. The top three rec getting posts will earn podium spots and points directly correlating to the number of recs they got.

The season will be split into to halves. they will be two equal halves of 12 weeks each, with one break in the middle. The All Star Break will have no impact on the schedule. At the end of the first half, the commenter who has the most points will be declared the first finalist, then we wipe the leaderboard and start over for the second half to find our second finalist.

At the end of the season, we will have a championship week, where the two finalists will face off in a head to head battle where you, the reader, will judge their body of work based off their top three rec’d entries from their half of the season. You’ll then vote between the two, and the winner will be our PYW’s champion.

Any and all ties in final finishing position will be decided based on number of appearances on the weekly podium. If by some chance those are also tied, that tie will be broken with... I dunno, probably a coinflip. Or maybe I’ll ask Jim to talk to his pro wrestling contacts and set up a cage match. I like that one!

For all of this to work, though, you need a prompt, so without further ado...

You might have seen the Texas Rangers new World Series banner. If you haven’t, here you go. It’s so bad, that even Rangers fans are roasting it on social media. Now you all probably thing you have me all figured out, and think I’m going to ask you to come up with a better way for the Rangers to celebrate. WRONG! That would be too easy. Literally anything. No, I want you to come up with a worse way for them to celebrate the first World Series in their franchise’ history. Go!