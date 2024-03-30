Rockies 3 @ Diamondbacks 7: Another Wwin

Record: 2-0, 160 games left, 1st in NL West

Game two of the 2024 season was less exciting than game 1. That should surprise zero people who have a screen though. It’s hard to upshow such a historic night.

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Charlie Blackmon - DH Corbin Carroll - RF Kris Bryant - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Nolan Jones - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Ryan McMahon - 3B Joc Pederson - DH Elias Diaz - C Gabriel Moreno - C Ezequiel Tovar - SS Eugenio Suarez - 3B Elehuris Montero - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Brenton Doyle - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Cal Quantrill - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

The first proved no problem for Merrill the Mainstay as he deftly navigated around a 2-out double by Jones. The bottom half though, that was just as good as GURRIEL HOMERED AGAIN (1-0 AZ)! Oh and for good measure, WALKER DID THE SAME (2-0 AZ)! Joc followed the back-to-back homer power with a “double” that Jones in left field couldn’t quite handle for his first at bat in Sedona Red! He was left stranded though. The second was rougher for Kelly as DIAZ HOMERED TO LEFT (2-1 AZ). It was a no doubter and happened during an interview with Longoria in the stands. Tovar then singled to center, but was picked off after a replay challenge. Arizona’s second wasn’t anything to write home about. While the broadcast focused on Steve and Bob getting their NL Champions rings, Kelly used 8 pitches to retire Colorado in the third. I assume nothing interesting happened. Marte got on, stole second, advanced on a sac fly and scored on a Joc dribbler that Tovar couldn’t handle (3-1 AZ). Not exactly what I expected for Joc’s first RBI in the best NL West uniform, but are any of us mad about it?

3-1 ARIZONA

Kelly cut through the Rockies’ lineup in the fourth, no issues. Jones made up for his small misplay earlier with a very nice sliding grab to rob Perdomo of an extra base hit to end the fourth. The fifth was perhaps Kelly’s best inning as he retired the side on 6 total pitches. If it hasn’t been said enough this season, the Rockies are not a good baseball team... In the bottom part, Carroll recorded his first hit! Then he got under Quantrill’s skin and Marte used it to hit a consecutive single. A double steal was attempted and Diaz threw Carroll out at third (a questionable call after review), but Marte successfully took second. Sadly nothing came of the small rally. Kelly nearly matched his fifth in the sixth, requiring only 7 pitches to get 3 outs! Poor Tovar (recipient of a fat extension recently) misplayed another ball to let Joc on first in the bottom of the sixth. Moreno followed with a walk which ended Quantrill’s night and started Jake Bird’s (shoutout to the “zen” commercial of a dove during the break!). Suarez singled Joc home (4-1 AZ any sort of competent throw from the right fielder cuts Joc down, but... well... he scored) and Gabbi to third. And then ALEK THOMAS HOMERED (7-1 AZ)! Marte then singled and Gurriel walked after Perdomo and Carroll made outs. Walker couldn’t make the magic continue though.

7-1 ARIZONA

The seventh was pleasant. Kelly was allowed to get two more outs before being lifted for Mantiply. McMahon greeted him with a single, but Diaz grounded out to Suarez which has quickly become an automatic out, ending the inning. Joc grounded to Tovar which resulted in another hit, making him the first Diamondback to go 4-4 in his team debut! Nothing came of it though. Mantiply struck out 2 before Doyle singled up the middle, and Blackmon tripled to right/center, scoring Doyle (7-2 AZ). Thompson took over for Mantiply as a result. He threw an awful pitch and Blackmon scored (7-3 AZ), but then struck Bryant out, ending the inning. Kinley pitched the eighth for Colorado, but he loaded the bases without an out for Gurriel who struck out before Walker grounded into a disheartening double play... Le sigh. Ginkel got the ninth. It was a nice easy experience.

7-3 ARIZONA WWINS

Conclusion

This game was closer than last night, but hardly ever close. Merrill Kelly started the season strong and the bullpen was good enough. Joc had a nice debut that Tovar basically gave him. Marte stayed hot, Gurriel stayed hot. Carroll got a hit and Walker continued to have issues with RISP. Oh and Thomas looked more 2023 Postseason than 2023 Regular Season. All-in-all, this was a solid win. Regardless of the opponent.

This feels appropriate. There was a lot to like in the follow up to the historic Opening Day, but Merrill showing up certainly feels good for the eventual World Series run.

Arizona and Tommy Henry welcome Colorado and Austin Gomber back to Chase Field at 5:10pm local time. If you attend in person you can grab a Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year Bobblehead with Chase Bank logos on it.