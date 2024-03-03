Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 10: E-Rock’d

Record: 5-5. Change on 2023: +1.5. Five-inning record: 6-3-1.

After allowing a first-pitch homer in his D-backs debut, Eduardo Rodriguez found himself 3-0 down before retiring a batter today. Things did improve thereafter though, Rodriguez getting through three innings without further damage, allowing a total of five hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. The rest of the Arizona pitching was mostly solid, with scoreless frames by Conor Grammes, Jose Castillo, Josh Green and Dakota Chalmers. The notable exception was Bryce Jarvis, who had to be replaced by Castillo in both the fifth AND sixth inning (spring training rules, FTW). He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks, while recording only two outs.

On offense, Gabriel Moreno was the brightest spot, hitting his first home-run of spring and also singling. Jake McCarthy had a double and a walk, while Andres Chaparro went deep as well. However, there were errors by both Lourdes Gurriel Jr and Grammes, on a day when Arizona’s hitters had a K:BB of 9:3, but the pitchers were 13:5 by the same metric. I’m guessing the crowd of 12,961 was pretty close to a oacked house at Salt River Fields, and like yesterday, it was a lovely day for it. The D-backs stay at home for tomorrow’s game which is also at Salt River, against the Chicago White Sox. Brandon Pfaadt will be the starter there, but no broadcast, so no Gameday Thread, just the recap.