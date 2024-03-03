Spring Training Gameday Thread, #10: 3/3 vs. Brewers

Today's Lineups BREWERS DIAMONDBACKS Jackson Chourio - CF Corbin Carroll - CF Christian Yelich - DH Geraldo Perdomo - SS Willy Adames - SS Gabriel Moreno - C Rhys Hoskins - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Garrett Mitchell - RF Pavin Smith - 1B Christian Arroyo - 3B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Brice Turang - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Joey Wiemer - LF Kyle Garlick - DH Jeferson Quero - C Blaze Alexander - 2B Freddy Peralta - RHP E. Rodriguez - LHP



Also potentially pitching this afternoon: RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Josh Green, RHP Jose Castillo, RHP Dakota Chalmers, RHP Ricky Karcher, RHP Chris Rodriguez.

The team made nine roster cuts this morning, with the following players being reassigned to minor-league camp:

RHP Christian Montes De Oca

RHP Austin Pope

LHP Yu-Min Lin

LHP Konnor Pilkington

C J.J. D’Orazio

C Ronaldo Hernández

C Caleb Roberts

INF Ivan Melendez

OF A.J. Vukovich

No great surprises here, though the speed with which some of the names got cut is a little surprising. Might have expected Lin and Melendez to stick around a little longer. The survivors move on, with Eduardo Rodriguez taking the mound at Salt River this afternoon. He'll be looking to improve on a ho-hum start first time, where he was greeted by a home-run by his very first batter as a Diamondback, then allowed another later in the outing. This one is to be found on your radio device, by tuning it to Arizona Sports 98.7.