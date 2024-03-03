2024 Diamondbacks Non-Roster Invitees, Pt 5: Position players

Time to finish things off, with the last batch, covering the position players. A couple of late additions to this list, signed in the last week of February or even more recently, so there’s quite a lot to get through. Therefore, without further ado...

Albert Almora Jr. (8)

This non-roster invitee has a World Series ring, courtesy of his presence on the 2016 Chicago Cubs. He had a pivotal role in Game 7 which went to extras. Pinch-running for Kyle Schwarber he tagged up to second on a fly ball, and scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning. [I’d forgotten Miguel Montero then drove in a key insurance run!] Almora was in the majors in 2022 with the Reds, and has a reputation as a glove-first outfielder, with his dWAR being more than twice as much as his oWAR. That was shown in Thursday’s game, where he made what Michael called “an insane diving catch.” Having now seen the video, I’m not inclined to disagree. Probably can’t hit enough though, with an OPS+ of 61 since 2019.

Elvis Andrus (N/A)

The most recent of the list, news of this signing broke only this afternoon, to the point I don’t even know what his number will be. I’ve seen speculation this may indicate Eugenio Suarez’s health issues are more serious, though reports today indicate that’s not the case, with him likely being back tomorrow or Tuesday. Anyway, Andrus adds to our Venuzuelan contingent, and brings 15 major-league seasons worth of games, making him the most experienced NRI, and was an All-Star back in 2010 and 2012. The shortstop played 112 games last year for the White Sox with an 81 OPS+ and was worth 0.6 bWAR. Oh, and not even Elvis himself is sure whether or not he was named after Mr. Presley.

Andrés Chaparro (68)

The Venezuelan Chaparro was a Yankees prospect, with a line of .250/.339/.435 across seven years in the minors. He’s still only 24, and had 25 home-runs in Triple-A for New York last year, then hit .336 with a .974 OPS for the Aguilas del Zulia this winter, back home in Venezuela. He’s a right-handed hitting corner infielder, who split time between first and third roughly equally in 2023 AAA. Chaparro was unprotected in the Rule 5 draft last December, and elected minor-league free-agency from where the D-backs signed him. Some Yankees sites weren’t happy with losing him, and while his defense is suspect, I could see him perhaps/hopefully becoming a long-term solution at DH.

Tristin English (94)

Yeah, that first name is one I’ll be misspelling consistenly if he reaches the majors, giving it an A it doesn’t have. He was originally a Cleveland draft-pick back in 2015, but not signing proved very wise, as four years later, he was chosen by Arizona thirty-six rounds faster. in the third. The 26-year-old played first and both corner outfield spots for Reno, being promoted there after destroying Double-A pitching, to the tune of an 1.148 OPS across 18 games. Triple-A proved a little tougher, an .894 OPS there being only seventeen points above the Aces’ team average. English (pictured, top) was a two-way player in college, batting .346 with a 3.70 ERA in his final year at Georgia Tech.

Kyle Garlick (41)

Garlick has five seasons of major-league experience, most of them coming with the Twins. But he has also been in the Dodgers, Phillies and Braves, having been DFA’d at various points to make room for Mookie Betts, Marcell Ozuna, Carlos Correa. and... um, Archie Bradley. The right-handed outfielder turned 32 in late January, and seemed a bit disgruntled at Minnesota perpetually adding outfielders ahead of him. Kyle only got 30 PA in the majors last year, spending most of it at Triple-A St. Paul, where he it .242/.347/.450 for a .796 OPS across 79 games. He does have a 96 OPS+ across 158 games in the majors, but given his age, can’t be seen as a long-term solution.

Ivan Melendez (93)

Ah, the “Hispanic Titanic”. Or is it the “Titanic Hispanic”? Either way, he has gone 0-for-9 with two walks and six strikeouts so far in spring, which is about what was expected from the 24-year-old corner infielder. Last season at AA Amarillo, he had 60 K’s in 170 PA. On the other hand, he also hit 12 homers, and another 18 at High-A Hillsboro. That was a clear six home-runs in total more than any other prospect in the 2023 Diamondbacks’ farm system. Melendez played mostly at third-base, but it seems likely his long-term position is more likely at first (potentially replacing Christian Walker eventually?), or possibly even as a designated hitter.

Kevin Newman (9)

Presuming Jordan Lawlar starts the season in the minors, as expected, then it might well be between Newman and Blaze Alexander to get the backup spot behind Geraldo Perdomo. He has opt-outs from his contract at the end of spring training and in June, and has an incentive-laden deal with up to $1.4m in bonuses. He had an ugly 2023 campaign, being below replacement level by bWAR, mostly due to his defensive metrics taking a hit. He basically had a good season in 2018, when he was worth 3.0 bWAR, and hasn’t done much the rest of his career. Originally a first-round draft pick, after going to the U of A, being selected with the 19th overall choice in 2015, Newman still lives in Chandler, apparently.

Kristian Robinson (61)

Well, the story of Robinson is well-enough known, that I don’t think I need repeat it. Let’s just say, for one reason or another, he missed three seasons of organized baseball, before returning to the organization this year. He appeared at four different levels from the Arizona Complex League up to Double-A Amarillo, with a combined line of .283/.382/.532 for a .915 OPS. Left unprotected in the Rule 5 draft, to some surprise, but nobody bit, so the decision proved justified. Robinson will still be only 23 years old for the entirety of this season, but did strike out in over 30% of his PAs last year. and there may be just too much swing and miss. 2024 has the potential to be make or break for the outfielder.

A.J. Vukovich (95)

Vukovich was a fourth-round pick in 2020, and spent all of last year in Amarillo, where he hit .263/.333/.485 for an .818 OPS. But having been drafted out of high school, he’s still young for that level, only turning 22 in July. His walk-rate and power both took steps forward in 2023, hitting 24 home-runs. Though neither showed up much in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .275, with four walks and no home-runs in 86 PA. His positional flexibility is also an asset: he started games at all three outfield positions and both corner infield ones for the Sod Poodles last year, on their way to the Texas League title. Jake Oliver had a good interview with A.J. during the AFL. [He was sent to minor-league camp today]