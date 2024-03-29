SnakeBytes 3/29: A Good Start

Diamondbacks News

(Inside the Diamondbacks ) Diamondbacks Set Franchise Records in Third Inning

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo got the inning started with a leadoff single, and the rest of the team kept the line running for an astounding 44 minutes. The D-backs went on to score 14 runs on 13 hits—both franchise records for most in an inning. Colorado pulled left-handed starter Kyle Freeland after six runs came across, but the D-backs went on to collect an astounding eight more runs off right-hander Anthony Molina, making his MLB debut. They saw a total of 59 pitches from Colorado, the third-most in franchise history.

(Yahoo! Sports) Diamondbacks set franchise record and Opening Day record with 14 runs in 1 inning vs. Rockies

The D-backs entered the inning leading by a very reasonable score of 2-1. The Rockies had veteran starter Kyle Freeland on the mound and enough reason to think they were still in the game. Then Arizona got a hit. And another hit. And another hit.

Then 10 more after that.

(The Denver Post) Rockies drubbed in historic fashion by Diamondbacks in opening night disaster

Left-hander Kyle Freeland, making his third opening day start, endured one of the worst games of his career. After a solid spring training, he never saw it coming.

“Unfortunately, it came on opening day, and it was one of those days where my location wasn’t there,” he said. “It just seemed like, whatever I threw up there, whether I executed or not, they put good wood on it.”

(The Athletic) Diamondbacks set franchise record with 14 runs in one inning against Rockies

According to MLB’s Sarah Langs, the Diamondbacks’ 14-run inning on Thursday is tied for the fourth most in any inning since 1900. Here are the only three to surpass it:

— June 18, 1953, Red Sox, 17 runs, seventh inning, vs. Detroit at Fenway Park

— April 19, 1996, Rangers, 16 runs, eighth inning, vs. Baltimore at The Ballpark In Arlington

— May 21, 1952, Dodgers, 15 runs, first inning, vs. Cincinnati at Ebbets Field

(Camden Chat) Corbin Burnes cruises and the entire lineup mashes in 11-3 Opening Day win

That [A Mike Trout home run] would prove to be Burnes’ only miscue of his debut. Seriously. In total, the big righty tossed six innings, and the only baserunner he allowed was Trout’s trot around bags. He tossed 82 pitches and struck out 11.

(MLB.com) O’Neill’s record-setting homer opens season ‘with a bang’

The right-handed hitter mashed a solo homer to right-center for a big insurance run in the top of the eighth, becoming the first AL/NL player to go deep in five straight Opening Days.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, O’Neill entered the day tied with Todd Hundley (1994-97) and a pair of Hall of Famers in Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58).

(Yahoo! Sports) MLB Opening Day 2024: Rangers unveil franchise’s 1st World Series banner

(New York Post) New Orioles owners buy fans beer as Opening Day introduction

Mike Arougheti, the co-founder and CEO of Ares Management and part of the Orioles’ ownership group that recently took control, introduced himself to fans at the bar located near Camden Yards — along with Michael Smith and Mitch Goldstein, two other members of the group — and bought those in attendance a beer while Baltimore coasted to its 11-3 win against the Angels to start the 2024 season on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re buying everybody a beer,” Arougheti said with a Coors Light can in his left hand, a Miller Light can in his right and an Orioles cap on his head, before adding “Let’s go Os” that started a chant.

(Yahoo! Sports/AP) Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes MLB investigation of Shohei Ohtani will be short but isn’t sure

“Given the way the story unfolded, it’s important in terms of assuring our fans about the integrity of the game that we verify the things that Mr. Ohtani has said, and it’s really that simple,” Manfred said Thursday on the MLB Network.