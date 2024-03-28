D-backs announce 2024 Opening Day roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their 2024 Opening Day roster with a series of roster moves:

Designated for assignment:

INF Emmanuel Rivera

Placed on the 10-day injured list:

OF Randal Grichuk (recovery from right ankle surgery; retro to March 25)

Placed on the 15-day injured list:

RHP Paul Sewald (left oblique strain; retro to March 25)

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left shoulder strain; retro to March 25)

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (10)

50 Miguel Castro

65 Luis Frías

23 Zac Gallen

37 Kevin Ginkel

40 Bryce Jarvis

29 Merrill Kelly

30 Scott McGough

19 Ryne Nelson

32 Brandon Pfaadt

81 Ryan Thompson

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (3)

47 Tommy Henry

35 Joe Mantiply

24 Kyle Nelson

CATCHERS (2)

16 Tucker Barnhart

14 Gabriel Moreno

POSITION PLAYERS (11)

9 Blaze Alexander

7 Corbin Carroll

12 Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

4 Ketel Marte

31 Jake McCarthy

3 Joc Pederson

2 Geraldo Perdomo

6 Jace Peterson

28 Eugenio Suárez

5 Alek Thomas

53 Christian Walker

Most of this is as expected. The major surprise is the decision to designate Emmanuel Rivera for assignment, with Blaze Alexander riding his “blazing” spring training performance into an Opening Day roster spot. With Grichuk on the IL, Jake McCarthy becomes the fourth outfielder. In the bullpen, Bryce Jarvis takes a long relief spot, and Luis Frias snags the final bullpen spot.

So, what do you reckon?