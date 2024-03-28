D-backs announce 2024 Opening Day roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their 2024 Opening Day roster with a series of roster moves:
Designated for assignment:
- INF Emmanuel Rivera
Placed on the 10-day injured list:
- OF Randal Grichuk (recovery from right ankle surgery; retro to March 25)
Placed on the 15-day injured list:
- RHP Paul Sewald (left oblique strain; retro to March 25)
- LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left shoulder strain; retro to March 25)
RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (10)
- 50 Miguel Castro
- 65 Luis Frías
- 23 Zac Gallen
- 37 Kevin Ginkel
- 40 Bryce Jarvis
- 29 Merrill Kelly
- 30 Scott McGough
- 19 Ryne Nelson
- 32 Brandon Pfaadt
- 81 Ryan Thompson
LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (3)
- 47 Tommy Henry
- 35 Joe Mantiply
- 24 Kyle Nelson
CATCHERS (2)
- 16 Tucker Barnhart
- 14 Gabriel Moreno
POSITION PLAYERS (11)
- 9 Blaze Alexander
- 7 Corbin Carroll
- 12 Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- 4 Ketel Marte
- 31 Jake McCarthy
- 3 Joc Pederson
- 2 Geraldo Perdomo
- 6 Jace Peterson
- 28 Eugenio Suárez
- 5 Alek Thomas
- 53 Christian Walker
Most of this is as expected. The major surprise is the decision to designate Emmanuel Rivera for assignment, with Blaze Alexander riding his “blazing” spring training performance into an Opening Day roster spot. With Grichuk on the IL, Jake McCarthy becomes the fourth outfielder. In the bullpen, Bryce Jarvis takes a long relief spot, and Luis Frias snags the final bullpen spot.
So, what do you reckon?
