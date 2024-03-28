Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #1: 3/28 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Charlie Blackmon - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Kris Bryant - 1B Corbin Carroll - RF Nolan Jones - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Ryan McMahon - 3B Gabriel Moreno - C Elias Diaz - C Eugenio Suarez - 3B Ezequiel Tovar - SS Blaze Alexander - DH Elehuris Montero - DH Alek Thomas - CF Brenton Doyle - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Kyle Freeland - LHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Getting this up earlier than normal for a Gameday Thread, what with it being Opening Day and everything. At the time of writing, Thursday morning, I believe there are still some tickets available, which I hope is not the case by first pitch. I mean, Arizona are the reigning National League Champions, f’heavens sake, while management and ownership have undeniably done its part this winter. They deserve a full stadium on Opening Day. A lot of fans will likely be getting to the park early as well: the team suggests being there by 6 pm to catch all the Opening Day ceremonies. But here’s a brief overview of what will be going on at Chase Field tonight.

Promotional Item: The first 40,000 fans will receive a N.L. Champions Rally Towel courtesy of Pepsi to commemorate the day and celebrate the reigning N.L Champions.

The roof is expected to be open, weather permitting. Weather forecast predicts 83 degrees and partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping throughout the night. Fans should dress accordingly. Ceremonial First Pitch: Arizona Cardinals legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The pitch will be caught by Hall of Famer and D-backs legend Randy Johnson. I hope his knees hold out.

The national anthem will be performed by Goodyear native and retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Steven Powell. Flyover: Unit: Luke Air Force Base – 63 rd Fighter Squadron. Aircraft: 4 x F-35. This flyover will be led by Lt. Colonel Jeremy “Thumper” Hedges and will be his last flyover before he retires after 21 years of service, having flown over 2,900 hours in the F-35, F-16 and T-37.

As for the game itself, the Diamondbacks will certainly want to carry on the momentum which took them to the World Series into the first game of 2024. There are not going to be many “easy” games in the National League West this year, but to be frank, they do not come much easier than at home, against the Rockies, with your ace on the mound. After making the roster, Blaze Alexander goes straight into the line-up, making his debut as the team’s starting designated hitter. He’s the third D-back to do so, after Dominic Canzone in 2023 and Buddy Kennedy in 2022. Future D-backs David Dellucci and Eric Byrnes also debuted at DH, but with Cleveland and Oakland respectively.

As previously discussed in the comments elsewhere, Alexander will also become the first D-back to debut in the Opening Day startling line-up, since the very first game in franchise history. On that day in 1998, Travis Lee and Edwin Diaz debuted. at first- and second-base respectively. The only Opening Day debutant for Arizona after that among position players, was Cooper Hummel, who came off the bench in 2022. Ketel Marte is making his seventh straight Opening Day start, Christian Walker is on his sixth, while Zac Gallen, Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno. Lourdes Gurriel Jr and Geraldo Perdomo are all making their second. Alek Thomas and Eugenio Suarez will be making their Opening Day debuts for Arizona.