What’s in store for the D-backs in 2024?

Opening Day FAQ: Rockies vs. D-backs

Arizona Diamondbacks updates: What to know about Rockies matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcasts to be available on Cox, DirecTV

Diamondbacks agree to TV, cable and satellite channel contracts

Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar to have thumb surgery

Bryce Jarvis starting season in long reliever role for Diamondbacks

“He’s throwing the ball extremely well,” Lovullo said. “I like the fact that he’s getting outs and he’s got length. If something happens where one of our guys gets banged up early, we feel like Jarvis can give us 50-60 pitches and push it to the next day.”

What’s new at Chase Field for the 2024 D-backs season?

Christian Walker just hit a ball to the moon, 451 feet to left field.



A short look at the new homer lighting. pic.twitter.com/sIIXMKWulh — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) March 26, 2024

Peter Copypaste to the Guardians.

How to watch MLB Opening Day 2024: full schedule, where to stream every game and more

The ultimate guide to every Opening Day matchup

Opening Day FAQ: Giants vs. Padres

Jung Hoo Lee, CF Jorge Soler, DH LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B Matt Chapman, 3B Michael Conforto, LF Thairo Estrada, 2B Mike Yastrzemski, RF Patrick Bailey, C Nick Ahmed, SS

Dodgers Sign Will Smith To Ten-Year Extension

It is reportedly a guarantee of $140MM with no opt-outs for the Apex Baseball client, though with deferrals. Smith will get a $30MM signing bonus, a salary of $13.55MM in 2024, salaries of $13MM from 2025 to 2027, $9.5MM from 2028 to 2032 and $9.95MM in 2033. The deferrals will be paid out at a rate of $5MM annually from 2034 to 2043 and the deal will have a competitive balance tax hit of $12.2MM. Because this deal overwrites Smith’s previous $8.55MM salary for the 2024 season, the pact is effectively a nine-year, $131.45MM deal in terms of new money.

MLB Owners Approve Sale Of Orioles To Group Led By David Rubenstein

“I congratulate David Rubenstein on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs as the new control person of the Orioles,” Manfred said in a statement within today’s release. “As a Baltimore native and a lifelong fan of the team, David is uniquely suited to lead the Orioles moving forward. We welcome David and his partners as the new stewards of the franchise.”

Miguel Rojas on Jazz Chisholm criticism: ‘You don’t even know me’

Reds star Elly De La Cruz addresses reporters entirely in English for 1st time: ‘It’s so important to me’

Elly De La Cruz did his entire press conference in English, for the first time today.



“It’s important for the fans to understand me, and me understand the fans.”pic.twitter.com/IQOo4IIWwB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2024

An Opening Day Slate Short of Familiar Names, but Hardly Without Promise



Logan Webb Talks Pitching



This day in history:

3 Mile Island nuclear disaster in 1979.

This day in baseball:

In Ancient Asia, death by elephant was a popular form of execution. They could be taught to slowly break bones, crush skulls, twist off limbs, or even execute people using large blades fitted to their tusks. In some parts of Asia, this method of execution was still popular up to the late 19th century.



The Circus Maximum in Rome is still the largest capacity sports arena ever built. It was used for the execution of prisoners, part of the Roman Triumph, and chariot racing. Historians believe the Circus Maximum could hold between 150,000 – 250,000 people at any given time.

