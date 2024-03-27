Snake Bytes 3/27: The Diamondbacks Did a Thing

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks to Sign Jordan Montgomery

To address the issues created by the losses of Eduardo Rodriguez and Paul Sewald, the Arizona Diamondbacks went big, signing one of the best pitchers in this year’s free agent market to a short-term deal. Left-hander, Jordan Montgomery will slot into the Arizona rotation for the 2024 season and can vest a player option by making just 10 starts. The overall cost could max out around two years and $50 million. Additional bonus, there was no draft pick compensation tied to Montgomery.

Rockies vs Diamondbacks: Opening Day FAQ

Pfaadt Sharp in Final Tune-Up

Despite the signing of Jordan Montgomery, Brandon Pfaadt’s hold on a rotation slot remains firm.

