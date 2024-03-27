Surveying the Diamondbacks landscape after the Jordan Montgomery signing

There had been rumblings about the D-backs being among the suitors for the services of Jordan Montgomery. But with the team payroll already at an all-time high, these seemed to be implausible rumors. I mean, MLB Trade Rumors had him the #6 free agent on the market this winter, projecting a six year, $150 million contract for the Scott Boras client. But like other Boras clients, the market was badly misjudged by the agent, and the pitcher remained unemployed. Now, two days before Opening Day, Montgomery has become the last free-agent signed, the D-backs beating out other reported suitors including the Yankees, Mets and Red Sox.

The terms of the deal are slightly complex, though any way you cut it, fall far short of six years or $150m. In 2024, Jordan will earn $25m. There is a player option for 2025, which will kick in, if he makes ten starts for the Diamondbacks, and is worth $20m. That option amount increases to $22.5m after 18 starts, and tops out at $25m with 23 starts. However, it's clear Montgomery will not be part of the team's rotation on Opening Day. How long it'll take him to be ready is unclear. Some sources say he was throwing 75 pitches in his workouts, but was clearly not facing major-league hitters. He'll start off in the minors, and means he will NOT be eligible for the D-backs to make him a qualifying offer this winter.

On other hand, Montgomery didn't get a qualifying offer last winter either, so this deal costs Arizona nothing but cash. They will need to free up a 40-man roster spot for Jordan, and casting a quick eye over the current roster doesn't show any obvious way. I'm hoping for a Jace Peterson DFA. Where thIs takes the 2024 payroll depends on where you look. Spotrac has the total at $165 million, Cot's says $167.1 million and Bob Nightengale tweeted it was "nearly $175 million". It's unquestionably a franchise high, and blows well past the general belief going into the offseason, that $150 million was the absolute limit. I do wonder whether there will be any room to take on further salary at the trade deadline.

With Montgomery potentially "a few weeks" from being ready to face major-league pitching, and Eduardo Rodriguez also starting season on the Injured List, the team will begin the year with Tommy Henry, Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt following Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in the rotation. The three young starters will then be playing a game of musical chairs as the available rotation spots dwindle, when Rodriguez and Montgomery are ready to return. It's likely to be a competition, though with both Eduardo and Jordan being left-handers, Henry (also a southpaw) would seem to be the most likely candidate to be first sent down.

What might we expect from Montgomery? The Fangraphs projection is for a 3.90 ERA and 2.6 fWAR, over 172 innings of work. That would actually be a significant regression from Jordan's 2023 numbers, where he had a 3.20 ERA and was worth 4.3 fWAR. But it's closer to his career averages, where he is at a 3.68 ERA, and has a total of 14.2 fWAR across 140 starts. With this being a one-year contract, two at the most, aging is not going to be a concern. Montgomery turned 31 in December. When we looked at starting rotations last week, Arizona ranked 8th at 13.0 fWAR. Now, they're up to 7th and 13.8 fWAR, but there’s basically nothing to separate fourth through seventh.

The injury to E-Rod is projected to cost him 38 innings and 0.6 fWAR, so that explains why the increase post-Montgomery is not as large as you might have expected. Still, there's no doubt this definitely makes the Diamondbacks a better team for 2024. With Rodriguez and Montgomery in the rotation, I'd pit our first through fourth starters against just about anyone else's in the league. If the team makes it to the post-season with that quartet, then they will be in a much better place than they were in 2023. The days of Joe Mantiply, World Series starter, should not be something we should ever have to experience again.