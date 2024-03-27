How many wins for the 2024 Diamondbacks?

Disclaimer: everything which follows was written before the sudden appearance of a wild Jordan Montgomery on our roster yesterday. In the light of that, you probably want to bump up everyone’s projections below by 2-3 wins.

We polled the writers last year, and both myself and Dano In Tucson nailed the win total for the D-backs at 84. We’re back to defend our co-title this year, and the other 12 members of the SnakePit team have also thrown their hats into the ring for the season which begins tomorrow night at Chase Field. Here’s what we had to say, with all submissions sent independently, to avoid copying from someone’s else’s work. :)

Spencer O’Gara - 86

This team is about the same as last year with some floor added. Last season we got unbelievable health luck which I expect doesn’t happen again in 2024. Additionally, I don’t expect Perdomo to replicate his first half success of 2023 either. All in all, that leads me to a slightly better record than last season.

C.Wesley Baier- 90

The team patched most of the holes in the offseason, and there’s tons of room for growth from the younger players.

Steak85 - 85

Most of the holes were plugged, so why not more improvement? Simple. You can’t expect that many bounces going your way in consecutive years. Yes, the team should be better. But expecting Corbin Carroll and Gabi Moreno to repeat incredible seasons might be a bit much, and there’s still question marks at shortstop, in the bullpen, and at the back of the rotation. Plus, while the top-two starters are really good, they also pitched A LOT more than they ever have when you include postseason innings.

I can talk myself into 90 wins. If a lot goes right, maybe even 92. I can talk myself into this being a 75-80 win team. I think 90 is more likely than 75, so I eventually settled on 85, a one win improvement over last year and likely enough for a wild card spot.

ISH95 - 95

And they win the division on tie breakers. I mean, hey, unfettered optimism worked out pretty well for me last season, right?

This was a good team last season. They had ups and downs, a lot of which I think can be contributed to the collective youth of the team. This season, though, they have that experience, and it’s hard to argue that Hazen didn’t address nearly everything on the checklist this past off season. We have an actual third baseman, we at least have an approximation of a DH, we got more starting pitching depth. This is a good team that got better.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers 1 and 2 pitchers have never pitched a full season in MLB. With a little bit of IL luck, this is going to be a very good season to be a Diamondbacks fan.

[Update post Montgomery] 98 and they take the division outright.

Justin27 - 85

Each year I buy Baseball Mogul, at the time of me writing this only the Beta version is out. I thought it would be interesting to sim the 2024 season without human intervention 10 times and see what happens. The high win total was 93, the low was 78, and the average of the ten seasons was 84.7 wins. The Dbacks won the Division twice, got an NLCS appearance and also got beaten twice by the Dodgers in the NLDS. Four of the seasons were no playoffs, including a year where they finished the season 2-7 and got swept in the last weekend of the season by the last team in.

Jim can delete this part if he wants (nah, all good!), but the Braves had 4 WS appearances, and the Phillies 3. The AL was much more eclectic, with only the Rays having multiple (2) appearances.

Steven Burt - 82

I’ve generally liked all of the off-season moves as each of them attempt to correct a glaring issue that popped up during the postseason run. However, we’re now one year further along with this blend of old and young core of players, and last year we were pretty fortunate to not have any major injuries to that same core. I’m predicting some slippage from last year’s performance, especially older players like Walker and Kelly, with some general regression happening to Suarez/Marte/Gurriel. It’s not out of the realm of possibilities that the team returns to pre-All Star break performance (52-39), but I’ll keep my predictions conservative, hoping to be surprised again like many of us were last year.

1AZfan1 - 85

The 82-88 win neighborhood seems about right, but unless they hit the tippy top of that projection, I don’t think they’ll return to the playoffs. Really hope I’m wrong.

mcbenseigs - 89

I am bullish that the additions Hazen and Co made will shore up some of the weaknesses of the 2023 edition of the D-Backs and that some of the youngsters improve in their second years.

Makakilo - 86

My prediction is that the Diamondbacks win 86 games, with 761 runs scored and 734 runs allowed. My prediction built on last season as a starting point. The most significant upgrades will be at third base, designated hitter, and the rotation. Four unpredictable X-factors that could cause me to update my prediction:

1-run games.

Breakouts.

Injuries (and Eduardo Rodriguez’s recovery from Lat injury).

The bullpen.

Details were posted on 26 March.

Jeffern51 - 92

One of the biggest advantages the 2024 Dbacks will have is a full season of Paul Sewald. In 2023, the Dbacks recorded 27 blown saves and were recording saves only at a 62% clip. Sewald’s save percentage was tied with Josh Hader at 87%. He should also get ample opportunities with Ginkel pitching a full season in front of him.

The additions of Suarez and Pederson/Grichuk drastically lengthen the lineup. An argument could be made for Suarez batting in the 4 or the 5 hole for a contending team like he did with the Mariners last season. He will likely open the season batting 7th in this revamped lineup. Not to mention batting 8th Thomas has 20/20 ceiling and our 9 hole hitter Perdomo was an allstar last season. This is the deepest lineup I can remember as a Dbacks fan since the very beginning.

The starting rotation is still anchored by one of the best 1-2 combo’s in the national league in Gallen and Kelly. One of the biggest x-factors for this team is whether or not Pfaadt can repeat his playoff performance in which he looked like a borderline ace. I predict he will continue to develop given his deep arsenal and the fact he has overachieved expectations since he got drafted. Eduardo Rodriguez going down with the lat injury is definitely worrisome, but when he is on he could certainly be one of the best 3-4 starters in MLB. I also believe in what Ryne Nelson has done this spring due to the swing and miss he has added to his profile by working hard this offseason to develop his secondaries. He is a breakout candidate to watch for.

I have made it this far without even talking about Corbin Carroll further highlighting just how deep this team is with exciting talent. You could even make the argument that he may not even be the team’s best hitter in 2024 with Ketel Marte looking like his 2019 self in the postseason and so far this spring. This team legitimately could very well have 2 MVP candidates.

I recognize this is a very glass half full prediction, however an improvement of 8 wins seems very doable given the relative lack of a weakness on this very well balanced team that just gained a lot of confidence.

James Attwood - 84

This team is, on paper at least, better than last season’s team. It does still have issues with depth though, so they will need to rely on staying healthy to continue to compete. 84 wins gives them a bump up over .500 but also allows for them to have a slump or two due to injuries.

DBacksEurope - 84

I basically put a predicted win total that I think will just push the Diamondbacks in the play-offs, but I think anything that ranges between 78-86 is an acceptable prediction. Competition in the NL West will be fierce and it obviously does not help that the Dodgers have become the team to beat in the entire MLB with Ohtani on their roster. I guess we will lose many against the Dodgers and that lowers the predicted win total. We should not focus on them though, but on the Padres, Giants and make sure we do not lose too many games against the Rockies. In general, the National League looks quite balanced, much more than the American League, that is why 84 wins might be enough. Hopefully the IL will respect our players, we really cannot lose that many because the depth isn’t great on certain positions and we’d rather hope our young pitchers step up this season. If that happens, we do not have to worry about reaching the play-offs.

Dano_in_Tucson - 90

Rotation should be a lot more solid, and the black hole of suck that for years has been 3rd base should be improved. Besides, we went to the World Series last year, so I’m feeling at least guardedly optimistic.

Jim McLennan 82

I think the D-backs’ front office did a decent job of addressing starting pitching, third-base and the DH spot, with savvy acquisitions. However, the arms race in the NL West ramped up, and it’s not difficult to imagine a situation where everyone bar the Rockies are above .500. That’s a lot of games against tough opposition. I also wonder if our rotational depth is going to be enough for the grind of a 162-game season: there’s potential for a steep fall-off. However, I’m hopeful the bullpen will be better - even average would be a big improvement, as discussed. But after becoming the first NL pennant winner to be outscored, the D-backs will need to improve on both sides of the ball, just to make it back to the playoffs.

That’s an average of 86.7 wins, with a range of 82 to 95. It would be close to a three-win improvement over the 84 wins managed last year, and you feel that should be enough for a wild-card spot. It is a few wins more than most projections, e.g. Fangraphs has the D-backs at 83 wins, and the Las Vegas sports books are around 83.5. But then, that’s why we’re fans! Optimism! Well, except me and Mr. Burt, and in my case I’ve a feeling we used up all our good luck last October... But this year, I also sent the form out on Twitter to see if any fans wanted to put forward their predictions. Here are some of the responses which I received, with an average across the responses of 88.4 wins - so slightly more optimistic.

Ryan - 92 . “I think a lot of the young guys take a step forward, and now they have had a taste of a postseason run and will be hungry. Hazen will be aggressive at the trade deadline too bolstering the team as well. I think it will be a fun season, with a sense of urgency that we have not seen for a while.”

For those who didn’t respond, you still have a chance. Below is the poll with ten blocks of win totals - but if you want full credit, post an exact number in the comments and tell us why you decided on it!