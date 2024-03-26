Dbacks sign Jordan Montgomery to a 1 year deal

The Mets, Yankees and Astros all appear to have been in on Montgomery to the end. The deal is a 1 year deal with a vesting option for another season if he makes 10 starts in 2024. Both the option and this seasons value are for 25 million$



Speculation amongst myself, Blake and Spencer is that he will probably be ready in the first week of May to slot into the rotation. But, what do we know?



Jordan Montgomery reportedly agrees to 1-year, $25 million deal with Diamondbacks

https://sports.yahoo.com/jordan-montgomery-reportedly-agrees-to-1-year-25-million-deal-with-diamondbacks-005209022.html



D-backs land Montgomery just before Opening Day (source)

https://www.mlb.com/news/jordan-montgomery-d-backs-deal



Nothing from Nick Piecoro, etc yet. He has only pitched in one game at Chase Field. It came last August, he went 8 innings and did not give up a run.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/ARI/ARI202308210.shtml





