Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 1: That’s a Wrap!

And just like that, the regular season is upon us! Pfaadt looked sharp in the final tune up game before the regular season gets under way, and Alexander put an exclamation point on a fantastic spring to send this team to the 2024 regular season. It seemed rather appropriate that the springs biggest surprise was the one who made the biggest statement in the team’s final game before the regular season. Alexander’s home run traveled an estimated 444ft and into the front row of Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers. Definetely not making Torey’s decisions any easier. Tommy Troy also got his first hit at Chase Field! An RBI single to left.... Hopefully the first of many and hopefully a good omen for the Dbacks heading into 2024! I don’t know about you guys, but I am ready for spring training to be done and for the games to count for real.

Cheers to 2024!