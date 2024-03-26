Spring Training Gameday Thread, #33: 3/26 vs. Guardians

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS DIAMONDBACKS Steven Kwan - LF Corbin Carroll - RF Andres Gimenez - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Josh Naylor - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ramon Laureano - RF Christian Walker - 1B Will Brennan - DH Joc Pederson - DH David Fry - C Eugenio Suarez - 3B Estevan Florial - CF Alek Thomas - CF Gabriel Arias - 3B Tucker Barnhart - C Brayan Rocchio - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Triston McKenzie - RHP Brandon Pfaadt - RHP



Plus possibly pitching: RHP Bryce Jarvis, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Scott McGough, RHP Ryan Thompson

And so, spring training finally comes to an end, with the final warm-up game before the season starts on Thursday. If the D-backs win this afternoon, they’ll end spring with a 15-15 record, in addition to three ties. I figured it might be worth listing the best and worst performers of spring before this last contest. Just remember, these spring training stats are completely meaningless for predictive purposes. But if we were to be handing out Cactus League MVPs and Cy Youngs on the Diamondbacks, these would be the most likely nominees:

Hitting

Blaze Alexander: .396/.418/.604 = 1.022 OPS

Ketel Marte: .377/.431/.585 = 1.016 OPS

Lourdes Gurriel: .326/.389/.565 = .954 OPS

Geraldo Perdomo: .222/.263/.306 = .569 OPS

Gabriel Moreno: .182/.250/.303 = .553 OPS

Emmanuel Rivera: .174/.264/.239 = .503 OPS

Pitching

Ryne Nelson: 20.1 IP, 2.66 ERA, 26:7 K:BB

Ryan Thompson: 7.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 7:4 K:BB

Luis Frias: 9.1 IP, 1.93 ERA, 11:3 K:BB

——————————————————————— Miguel Castro: 8.0 IP, 7.88 ERA, 10:4 K:BB

Eduardo Rodriguez: 9.0 IP, 8.00, 11:4 K:BB

Brandon Pfaadt: 5.2 IP, 11.12 ERA, 2:1 K:BB

Pfaadt takes the mound this afternoon, so will have a chance to escape the bottom tier, if he pitches well.