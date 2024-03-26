Snake Bytes 3/26: Rain Rain Go Away

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] Sewald expected to miss ‘weeks’ with oblique strain by Steve Gilbert

The D-backs did a good job staying healthy for most of Spring Training, but the last week hasn’t been kind to them.

First, No. 3 starter Eduardo Rodriguez was diagnosed with a left lat strain, and then, on Monday, closer Paul Sewald had a Grade 2 strain of his left oblique muscle.

The team has declined to provide timetables for either pitcher’s return, but manager Torey Lovullo said that Sewald would be back in a matter of “weeks, not days.”

[MLBTR] Paul Sewald To Bgein Season On IL Due to Grade 2 Oblique Strain by Darragh McDonald

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo revealed to reporters today that closer Paul Sewald has a Grade 2 left oblique strain and will start the season on the injured list. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic and Alex Weiner of AZ Sports relayed the news.

Lovullo didn’t provide a specific timeline for Sewald’s expected absence. All players and injuries are different, but just for a frame of reference, Royce Lewis suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain last year and the Twins provided a timeline of six weeks. Lewis was on the IL from July 2 until August 15, roughly in line with that six-week estimate.

The news is obviously not good for the Snakes, as Sewald is a key member of their bullpen. Acquired from the Mariners at the deadline last year, he saved 13 games for the Diamondbacks down the stretch while posting a 3.57 earned run average. He then added another six saves in the playoffs as the D’Backs went all the way to the World Series.

[MLB] The most important thing we learned from each team this spring by MLB AI

D-backs: They remain a confident bunch after their surprising run to the World Series

Rather than run from the expectations that are on them this year, they seem to be embracing them. Whereas last year the expectation was to be competitive deep into the season, this year the vibe is postseason or bust. How they handle the heightened expectations will be key, and so far they appear to be doing well. — Steve Gilbert

17 - Diamondbacks

Of the contenders I wrote up, Arizona’s bullpen is perhaps the one in need of the most in-season help, and might look radically different by the end of the season. Paul Sewald provided stability to an otherwise very inexperienced group after he was acquired at last year’s trade deadline. He dominoed the rest of the Snakes’ bullpen into roles that they were better suited for, especially Miguel Castro. Sewald is fine but he doesn’t have the kind of stuff you associate with a dominant closer and Arizona should still look to upgrade if they can.

Perhaps their best option is an internal one in unlisted young starter, Yilber Diaz. Diaz reached Double-A last year, sits 95-97, and has two plus breaking balls. He can be developed as a starter this season and put in the bullpen late in the summer for the stretch run, and is talented enough to be the closer.

Kevin Ginkel and his nasty slider emerged as a viable set-up option last year. Castro is hard-throwing low-slot righty who’s fine in a middle-inning role. Ryan Thompson was a key waiver pickup from Tampa Bay last year who can come in with traffic on the bases to get a groundball. The D-backs need one of their lefties to emerge as a more reliable option. Joe Mantiply was an All-Star a couple of years ago but hasn’t been great since then, Kyle Nelson has below-average stuff, and Andrew Saalfrank is not a reliable strike-thrower. Scott McGough is the de facto lefty here because of his splitter, which would be fine if he weren’t also the four-out fireman. – Eric Longenhagen

Baseball News

[Fangraphs] The State of FanGraphs 2024 by David Appelman

I’m very excited about the future of FanGraphs. In addition to all of the excellent analysis you’ve come to rely on, we have a lot planned for this season, including a very long and still growing to-do list of things we’d like to bring you. Being a Member not only helps us develop new site features and hire new voices, it also comes with Member-exclusive benefits, like ad free browsing, dark and classic site modes, and one-click data exports.

[MLBTR] Shohei Ohtani Reads Statement In Relation To Former Translator by Darragh McDonald

“My lawyers recommended that, since this is theft and fraud, that we have the proper authorities handle this matter.” He concluded by saying that “The season’s going to start so I’m obviously going to let my lawyers handle matters from here on out and I am completely assisting in all investigations that are taking place right now. I’m looking forward to focusing on the season. I’m glad that we had this opportunity to talk and I’m sure there will be continuing investigations moving forward. Thank you very much.”

On Friday, MLB announced that it its department of investigations formally began the process of investigating the matter. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes to light.

[MLB] 15 Spring Training stat lines that really do matter by David Adler

Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays

.400 OBP, 8 SB with 0 CS

Varsho’s bat wasn’t as strong in his first year in Toronto as it was the previous couple of seasons in Arizona, but he looks like he’s working on keeping a flatter swing plane in 2024, and that has him getting on base at a high clip this spring. And when Varsho’s on base, he’s running. He leads Spring Training with eight stolen bases, and he hasn’t been caught once. He could blow past the 16 steals he posted in 2022 and ‘23.

[MLBTR] Bryan Woo To Begin Season On IL Due to Elbow Inflammation by Nick Deeds

Even a short absence for Woo is an unfortunate turn of events for Seattle. The 24-year-old righty made his MLB debut with the club last season and made 18 starts in the big leagues, pitching to a roughly league average 4.21 ERA with a 4.36 FIP in 87 2/3 innings of work. While Woo paired a solid 25.1% strikeout rate with an 8.4% walk rate, he saw a hefty 13.4% of his fly balls leave the yard for home runs last year. That proclivity toward the long ball limited Woo’s ability to establish himself as a mid-rotation starter, though even if he were to fail to take a step forward he’s shown the ability to be a quality back-end arm for a Mariners team loaded with controllable pitching talent.

[MLB] 11 players with milestones within reach in 2024 by Sarah Langs

Manny Machado, Padres’ all-time home run leader: Machado has 139 homers with San Diego in 659 games, fifth-most in franchise history. Nate Colbert leads, with 163 in 866 games. The only active players who lead a franchise all-time in homers are Mike Trout, Angels, and Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins (Evan Longoria leads the Rays, but is a free agent).

[MLBTR] Yankees, Mets Remain Interested In Jordan Montgomery by Nick Deeds

The Yankees don’t appear to be interest in going to that level to secure Montgomery’s services, however. Sherman indicates that the club has “privately assessed” Montgomery to be a #3 starter, suggesting that the club’s range of comfort could be closer to the four-year, $80MM deal veteran southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez signed with the Diamondbacks back in December. While a gap of roughly $30MM is significant, it’s hardly completely insurmountable. New York reportedly made a six-year, $150MM offer to Snell back in January, suggesting a willingness to stretch their budget to land an arm of Montgomery’s caliber. Particularly in light of the sudden uncertainty the club’s rotation is facing with ace right-hander Gerrit Cole set to miss at least a couple of months to open the season, it would hardly be a surprise to see Montgomery and the Yankees find some common ground and work out a deal at some point.