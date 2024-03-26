Place Your Bets on the 2024 Diamondbacks!

As is tradition, once again we open the doors to the Snakepit Casino, brought to you this year courtesy of our sponsors, Mizuhara Translation Services. After the dismal failure of AZ Snakepit Entertainment Manager imstillhungry95 to turn a profit as the D-backs went to the World Series, he has been relocated to our Lake Mead branch. If you know what I mean, and I think you do. I've returned to restore order and financial gain.

How it works

I’m bankrolling each of you with S$1,500 in SnakePit Dollars [actual value 0.00000000000001 cents], which you can divide up and wager on the lines as you think fit. I’ll accept entries up until the first pitch on Opening Day.

In an “over/under” bet, a sports book will set a number, and bettors can choose on which side of that number the actual result will fall. The most common such is the total points in an NFL game, but it can be run on just about any sporting statistic. If you win, you get double your money [actually, it’s typically a shade less than double, the difference being the house edge, but we’ll just say double for our purposes here]. If you lose... Well, I trust I need not draw you a picture, but it involves a vice and Joe Pesci, if my recollection of Casino is correct.

To place a bet, you simply put your lines and amount wagered on each, in the comments below. For ease of my inputting them into the spreadsheet, entry lines should be in the form:

Diamondbacks - Wins, S$300, OVER

which means you are betting Arizona will win more than the specified number. However, so you don’t just throw it all on one bet, we cap the maximum wager. This used to be S$500, but to make it a bit more thought-provoking, I AM DROPPING THE MAX BET ON ANY SINGLE WAGER TO S$300. So you’ve got to have at least FIVE lines. You can have more, of course, by betting less than the limit. All player lines are transferable, so if anyone is traded, the line goes with them. Only regular season games are counted too, so if the D-backs make the post-season, those contests will not be included.

The Lines

A plethora of lines for your consideration this year. I did have to adjust a couple of them, which originally had a requirement of the player being on the Opening Day roster. That is not going to be the case for Eduardo Rodriguez or Paul Sewald, and so I’ve used by judgment to adjust those as I see fit. I also tweaked the win total, because history has shown the bettors in the SnakePit Casino tend to be more optimistic than Vegas.

Most lines courtesy of SportsBetting.ag

Diamondbacks Wins: 85.5

Lovullo ejections: 2.5

MLB Debuts: 6.5

Corbin Carroll BA .280

Corbin Carroll -HR 23.5

Corbin Carroll RBI 79.5

Corbin Carroll Runs 106.5

Corbin Carroll Hits 161.5

Corbin Carroll SB 45.5

Ketel Marte HR 23.5

Ketel Marte RBI 80.5

Ketel Marte Runs 94.5

Christian Walker HR 31.5

Christian Walker RBI 95.5

Eugenio Suarez HR 25.5

Eugenio Suarez RBI 85.5

Lourdes Gurriel HR 18.5

Lourdes Gurriel RBI 75.5

Zac Gallen Wins 13.5

Zac Gallen Strikeout 192.5

Merrill Kelly Wins 11.5

Eduardo Rodriguez Wins 9.5

Paul Sewald Saves 21.5

There you have it! We’ll have regular updates on the progression of the lines throughout the season. All bets must be placed by first pitch on opening day, and remember, maximum bet is S$300 per line. Incorrect lines will be removed with prejudice. Good luck! But not too much :-)