Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 0: Rain stopped play

For the first time in Chase Field history, a baseball game had to be called on account of rain. The contest started with the roof open, presumably not expecting inclement weather. But when the elements did not comply and the rain started coming down, the mechanical issues meant the roof couldn't be closed with fans present in the park. As a result, the umpires had to call it after six innings. Tommy Henry therefore pitched a preseason rarity - a complete-game shutout, in which he allowed six hits and no walks, with four strikeouts. In his final start before likely pitching against the Rockies over the weekend, he needed 73 pitches as Tommy faced 21 batters.

At the plate, the Diamondbacks scored six runs on eight hits, including home-runs by Christian Walker and Alek Thomas (above). Both men also doubled, while Geraldo Perdomo doubled and singled, driving in a pair. Corbin Carroll had a triple and a walk, taking his spring average up above .300. Tomorrow afternoon sees the same two teams facing off at Chase Field - hopefully, without any meteorological interruption. Brandon Pfaadt is the scheduled starter for Arizona, in the final tune-up before the regular season starts against the Rockies on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:40 pm.