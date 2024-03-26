My Win Prediction for the Diamondbacks

Note: This was written before the Diamondbacks signed Jordan Montgomery.

Summary: This season, my prediction is that the Diamondbacks win 86 games, with 761 runs scored and 734 runs allowed. Details follow:

Introduction.

Starting Point. With the exception of a few acquired players who are upgrades at their position, this season will feature the same players as last season. The most significant upgrades will be at third base, designated hitter, and the rotation.

My Approach. Start with the assumption that without the upgrades, the Diamondbacks would have the same runs scored and runs allowed as last season, then estimate the impacts of the three most significant upgraded positions (third base, designated hitter, and rotation), then calculate wins via the Pythagorean formula used by Baseball Reference. The final step is to predict, for the Diamondbacks, how many games they will win beyond that calculation.

Unpredictable X-factors.

During the season, unpredictable factors that could change my prediction are:

1-run games. Last season in 1-run games, the Diamondbacks were 21-21. If their record in 1-run games varies significantly from equality, my prediction would change. On the optimistic side, as a Diamondback, closer Paul Sewald entered a game six times with the score tied or the Diamondbacks ahead by 1 run. Five of those six times he allowed zero runs. On the pessimistic side, Paul Sewald has a grade 2 lat strain and will likely miss a month or more of the season.

Breakouts. A young Diamondback could have a breakout season. Last season Corbin Carroll had a breakout season and won rookie of the year. Which player will break out is unpredictable. One position player possibility (out of several) is that Jordan Lawlar breaks out. One pitching possibility (out of several) is that Brandon Pfaadt breaks out. A breakout season would increase my predicted wins.

Injuries. Although the Diamondbacks have more depth than last season, this prediction assumes no significant injuries to key players. A significant injury to a key player would lower my predicted wins. Optimistically, the lat tightness that Eduardo Rodriquez experienced on 19 March will be the worst injury of the season. If he fully recovers and misses less than a month of the season, that would increase my predicted wins.

The Bullpen. Last season, the bullpen ranked about average in the Majors (ranking 14th in wins-above-average). Even with mostly the same pitchers, bullpen performance is unpredictable. During the season, if their performance is significantly above or below average, it could change my prediction.

The Path to My Prediction.

The Starting Point. Last season, the Diamondbacks scored 746 runs and allowed 761 runs. Baseball Reference’s Pythagorean formula tells me that was consistent with 79.5 wins. In reality, the Diamondbacks won 84 games.

Impacts on Runs Scored. Two impacts on runs scored follow.

Eduardo Suarez at third base. With a projected 615 PAs by Eduardo Suarez, I expect 11 more runs scored by the Diamondbacks compared to last season. The stability and reliability of one player with most of the PAs at third base will be better than last season with six players who had third base PAs.

Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk at designated hitter. With Pederson, Grichuk (who may miss some of April), and Gurriel Jr. having the lion’s share of PAs at DH (with some games having the DH position filled with everyday players who need a rest day to avoid injury), I expect 4 more runs scored by the Diamondbacks compared to last season.

With those two positions upgraded, I predict that next season the Diamondbacks will score 761 runs. That is realistic for two reasons:

761 runs scored will be 1.7% above last season’s league average. That is a reasonable prediction for the Diamondbacks.

Although the Diamondbacks fell short, last season my prediction was that the Diamondbacks would score 765 runs. The Diamondbacks had potential to score 765 runs last season, but did not.

Impacts on Runs Allowed. This season the rotation will be better. One bold assumption is that Gallen and Kelly do not regress. The impacts follow:

Eduardo Rodriguez in the rotation. If his lat tightness had not shut him down for opening day, my view was that acquiring him would result in 15.6 less runs allowed. My revised view is that his injury will reduce his impact to 0.6 less runs allowed.

Improvement by subtraction. Without Bumgarner, the Diamondbacks will allow 10.4 less runs. Without Davies, and with Rodriguez starting the season on the IL, there will be more innings for depth pitchers.

Better Depth Pitchers. 16 less runs allowed by pitchers called up from minors to start games. Predict that Cristian Mena (acquired in the offseason) will be one of those pitchers who will shine.

With those three improvements in the rotation, my prediction is 27 less runs allowed by starting pitchers. I assume that runs allowed by relief pitching will remain about the same. Therefore, I predict that total runs allowed will be 734 runs.

Pythagorean Calculation. The Pythagorean formula with 761 runs scored and 734 runs allowed predicts 83.7 wins. But that prediction needs one adjustment.

Regression toward the mean for wins beyond calculated. Last season, the Diamondbacks won 4.5 games beyond the Pythagorean calculation. In the long run that gap is unsustainable for the Diamondbacks. This season, I expect regression about halfway to having no gap. In other words, the Diamondbacks will win 2.3 games beyond the calculation. My final prediction is 86 wins.