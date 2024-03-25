Closer Paul Sewald has grade 2 oblique strain

The Diamondbacks bullpen suffered a significant blow today, with the announcement by manager Torey Lovullo that closer Paul Sewald had suffered a grade two strain of his left oblique muscle, so looks set to start the season on the injured list for Arizona. Lovullo refused to give a time-table in regard to Sewald’s return, but would say that it was going to be “weeks not days” before he returns. Here’s what Lovullo had to say at Chase Field, ahead of tonight’s warm-up game against the Guardians.

Torey Lovullo on Paul Sewald’s grade 2 left oblique strain. pic.twitter.com/025yGmXLym — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) March 25, 2024

Sewald was instrumental on stabilizing the D-backs’ bullpen after his trade from Seattle at the trade deadline last year. He had a 3.47 ERA and saved thirteen games in fifteen opportunities during the regular season. Paul was then key in getting the D-backs to the World Series, throwing eight shutout innings and notching six saves over the first three rounds, though struggled in his both his WS appearances. In his absence, it seems very likely that Kevin Ginkel will become the closer, with Ryan Thompson probably moving into the set-up role. But it’s definitely a blow for Arizona, in an area where they have struggled to find consistency for a number of seasons.