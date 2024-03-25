Spring Training Gameday Thread, #32: 3/25 vs. Guardians

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS DIAMONDBACKS Steven Kwan - LF Corbin Carroll - RF Jose Ramirez - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Ramon Laureano - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Josh Naylor - 1B Christian Walker - 1B David Fry - DH Joc Pederson - DH Tyler Freeman - CF Gabriel Moreno - C Andres Gimenez - 2B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Bo Naylor - C Alek Thomas - CF Brayan Rocchio - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Tyler Beede - RHP Tommy Henry - LHP



Plus possibly pitching: RHP Bryce Jarvis, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Scott McGough

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 2 roster moves and have 30 players in camp.

Selected contract:

C Tucker Barnhart

Designated for assignment:

RHP Peter Strzelecki

The first move became a foregone conclusion after Jose Herrera got optioned to Reno over the weekend, meaning Barnhart would become the back-up catcher. The other move is needed to free up a 40-man roster spot for him, and I’m just glad I will not have to remember how to spell Strzelecki any longer. If that is the end of his time as a Diamondback, Peter will become the 27th player to pitch in exactly one game for the club. However, those do include the likes of Mark Grace and David Peralta. But even if you limit it to “true” pitchers, Strzelecki joins Nabal Crismatt in being added to the list last season.

Interesting that Tommy Henry and Bryce Jarvis is going tonight, with Brandon Pfaadt starting tomorrow. I would expect that means Pfaadt will skip the Rockies series, though with an off-day on Wednesday, he could still pitch on normal rest Sunday. Tonight’s game is available through dbacks.tv for your ocular entertainment.