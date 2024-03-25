Snake Bytes, 3/25: Opening Week

Team news

[Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks see largest increase in preseason ticket sales in ‘decades’ after World Series - “We’ve already seen an increase in ticket sales well over 30%. That’s both for single game as well as our Advantage members, which are season ticket holders, we’ve had over 30% there,” Hall said. “Looking at new members from last year to this year, that’s new season ticket holders, we doubled where we’re at this year. So it’s a 100% increase when it comes to new memberships.” He also said the organization has retained over 90% of season ticket holders.

[AZ Central] DBacks linked to free-agent starter Jordan Montgomery - Bowden wrote, “Don’t sleep on the Diamondbacks on Jordan Montgomery.” The extent of the Diamondbacks’ involvement is unclear but it is believed they have engaged in conversations with Montgomery’s camp in recent days. Montgomery posted a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts last season split between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers, whom he helped beat the Diamondbacks in five games in the World Series.

[Dbacks.com] As Opening Day approaches, D-backs still have decisions to make - “As you get down to the end of camp these are never easy,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “They get harder.” The pitching side of the roster still has to be determined as well, although the rotation seems to be rounding into shape after the injury to Eduardo Rodriguez. That opened up a second spot in the rotation so the D-backs could carry both Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson as starters while Rodriguez opens the year on the IL. Bryce Jarvis is another starting candidate, but he is also intriguing in a relief role with the D-backs leaning towards carrying a long man early in the season.

[AZ Central] Can the Diamondbacks recapture their October magic? - Will they go back to being the team that limped into the playoffs? Or has something changed fundamentally about who they are? “I don’t think it’s wrong to say I’m a little curious to see how we handle it,” right-hander Zac Gallen said. “But there’s not really much doubt in my curiosity. It’s uncharted territory for us, so it’s like, how are we going to respond? How is it going to affect us? If we get off to a slow start in the first month, how are we going to handle it? There’s a lot of things just because it is uncharted territory for us.”

[Arizona Sports] Which players did the Diamondbacks look up to growing up? - Christian Walker grew up a Philadelphia sports fan. He looked up to future Hall of Fame third baseman Scott Rolen for traits Walker now displays with Arizona. “When I was finally at the years to appreciate the game, Scott Rolen was somebody I liked to watch play a lot,” Walker said. “I related to him because he was a good hitter, but to see how good he was defensively, and up until that point I thought you were either a good hitter or a good defender, he seemed to do both.”

[AZ Central] Clubhouse culture takes center focus as Diamondbacks aim to build off World Series run - “The culture within the players has to sort of run itself at times,” Hazen explained. Sometimes, that means requiring a leader to step up and guide young players. Take, for example, the message Evan Longoria delivered to Corbin Carroll on the eve of the playoffs last fall. As Longoria explained to the Diamondbacks’ young star, an 0 for 4 day in the regular season is just another night at the ballpark. The point: Don’t beat yourself up over an off night just because it’s October. That message helped Carroll refine his mindset as he entered the biggest games of his career. “To me, that's what a vet is,” Carroll said. “And that's what I hope to be one day.”

And, elsewhere...

[ESPN] MLB 2024 season preview: Rankings, every team's playoff odds - D-backs general manager Mike Hazen did a nice job augmenting a group that surprised all of baseball by reaching the World Series last fall, but the upside potential lies with a handful of young players who have another step to take in their respective developments. They are: Alek Thomas, Brandon Pfaadt and Geraldo Perdomo (or Jordan Lawlar, if he graduates to the major leagues on a full-time basis this season). Carroll, 23, and Moreno, 24, are already stars. If the others emerge, too, the D-backs will be a force once again.

[MLB.com] The 10 oldest players in baseball in 2024 - 1. Justin Verlander, RHP, Astros (age 41). Born: Feb. 20, 1983 | 1st season: 2005. Count the three-time Cy Young Award-winning Verlander among the many human beings cheering for someone to sign the 44-year-old Hill. If no one does, with the retirements of Nelson Cruz and Adam Wainwright, it’s Verlander who will stand as the oldest active MLB player. It is, to say the least, rather impressive that Verlander, despite that label, is just one season removed from his most recent Cy. Verlander won’t be ready for Opening Day, but he’s facing hitters and will be back on the mound before you know it. The way he pitches, he may stay atop this list for many years to come.

[LA Times] The Dodgers are expected to win. But has MLB stacked the odds against them? - The Dodgers probably are not going to win the World Series this year. That is just the way Major League Baseball likes it. This is not a conspiracy, just the cold reality of a sport that has engineered a postseason format in which promoting hope, faith and interest across the land is the priority, not crowning the best team as champion.