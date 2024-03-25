Life in the Minor Leagues: Finding Home(s)

It was 2016, and a young prospect was in town and didn’t have a place to live.

Long before he burst onto the scene in the 2018 Arizona Fall League and became a top-100 prospect, and even longer before he would appear on the cover of MLB The Show, Jazz Chisholm was an 18 year old 2500 miles away from home, and he couldn’t find a place to live.

I sat down with Dawna Kulaski basically only knowing her job title and that she had worked for the Missoula Osprey/PaddleHeads since 2018. I didn’t know that her connections to baseball in Missoula and to her eventual job went back far longer. I didn’t know all of the work that her job entails, or the role that she’s had in helping to shape the lives of Diamondbacks prospects and some current players. I left the interview with a new appreciation of what baseball is like on the fringes, and for the connection that communities can form with their teams.

Missoula, Montana, is a college town of around 75,000, located on the western side of the Rocky Mountains. It was home to the first woman to serve in Congress (Jeanette Rankin) was the birthplace of David Lynch and Dana Carvey, and spent more time affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks than any other minor league city, although that affiliation ended with the reorganization of the minor leagues following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Missoula Osprey (as they were known each time they took the field as a Diamondbacks affiliate) put 86 players into the major leagues. In the 2009 season alone, eleven players who would eventually reach the bigs passed through Missoula, including Paul Goldschmidt, who is on track to be the first Hall of Famer to come through Missoula on his path to the major leagues.

The Missoula Osprey were born in 1999, as they moved from Lethbridge, Alberta. DBacksEurope has recently written a three-part summary of the life of the franchise as the Lethbridge Black Diamonds. After moving, they played at the local American Legion park, and no, I am not kidding. But they were led by Lyle Overbay, who managed to drive in 101 runs in just 75 games, and the Osprey won the Pioneer League title. Other players who passed through Missoula include Miguel Montero, Gerardo Parra, Ender Inciarte, Jake Lamb, Archie Bradley, and current Diamondbacks Jose Herrera, Alek Thomas, and Geraldo Perdomo, as well as possible future Diamondbacks Blaze Alexander and Kristian Robinson. While Missoula was associated with the Diamondbacks, a stadium was constructed (complete with an Osprey nest beyond the outfield fence) and while the birds return each year, the team name eventually changed and future Diamondbacks stars no longer appear in Missoula each summer.

But Jazz Chisholm needed a place to live back in 2016, and that took Dawna Kulaski from being a baseball fan who lived in Missoula and followed the Osprey to being actively involved with the team, which later became a full-time job. She and her family went to all the games, and with a couple of players needing a place to live in 2016, the marketing director of the Osprey reached out to them to see if they could take them in. This became a routine thing, and the Kulaskis would wind up hosting as many as six players at once.

Over the next few years, the Osprey would reach out when they had players who needed a place to live. And this is more than just a temporary housing situation; the Kulaskis remain in contact with Chisholm, Alek Thomas, and other players they have hosted. During the last few years of affiliated ball in Missoula, the average age of the players was less than 21. Kristian Robinson was 17 when he played in Missoula. The culture shock is a real thing. Even in the summer, the climate in Missoula could not be more different from the Bahamas. Robinson’s grandparents came to watch him play, and it was a colder night that they were used to in the Bahamas, so they had to bundle up with gloves and blankets, Kulaski recalls. It’s difficult enough for visiting parents and grandparents, but for a seventeen year old so far away from home and dealing with far more than just the weather, it’s even more difficult. In my conversation with Dawna, I felt the sense of care, that this was a necessary service that the Kulaskis (and other host families) are delighted to provide and that they enjoy being there for these players, but also the difficulty that teenagers who find themselves so far from home are experiencing.

In that 2018 season, the Kulaskis hosted Thomas, Robinson, and Blaze Alexander, all of whom seem on track to see some big league action in the near future. Geraldo Perdomo was also part of the group that came through Missoula. 2019 may have been the last year that a Diamondbacks affiliate took the field in Missoula, but there will be former Osprey in uniform for the Diamondbacks for years to come.

The Osprey were sold in 2019, and the new ownership worked with a re-branding to PaddleHeads, complete with six logos that reflect Montana. The new ownership also decided to resume a more official hosting program for players, and tasked Dawna with heading that up. Of course, now that the PaddleHeads are an independent franchise, the players are older, which makes some things different. “The players are used to being away from home,” she says. While with the younger players, mental wellbeing was more of a concern (since many of them had never been away from home before, at least not for so long) the older players mostly appreciate having a place to stay. Having host families lined up for 25 players is a year-round job. She is always accepting applications and looking for families that are the right fit. There are some common sense rules in place. All adults in a prospective host home have to pass a background check. They don’t accept any families with teenage daughters. And partially because the summers are short and partially because it’s a college town, some families wind up traveling during the summers, so there has to be a large group to try to place everyone successfully. But despite the difficulty, it is obvious that this is an important job, both for Dawna and for the PaddleHeads as well as the community of Missoula.

But, as with almost everyone I’ve spoken to in minor league baseball, there isn’t just one job for Dawna. Nor was hosting players her first official job with the team. She started managing the retail store for the then-Osprey in 2018. The store is a year-round enterprise that sells not only Osprey and now PaddleHeads items, but also Montana Grizzlies items. Over the past winter, they debuted a winter logo and alternate identity: the PowderHeads. Items with the skiing and snowboarding moose were flying off the shelves, so although PaddleHead Post, the team store in downtown Missoula, is the official team store, it does business year-round. (The one thing they don’t carry any more, Kulaski tells me, is Cat gear. In the best tradition of college rivalries everywhere, there isn’t a market for Montana State Bobcats items in the heart of Griz country.)

Even with the move away from affiliated ball, baseball is still strong in Missoula. While Montana is sparsely populated, the Missoula area is one of the larger areas in the state, enabling the PaddleHeads to draw from a larger base. Still, with people traveling during the summer, bringing in the fans can take a lot of work. Even in the summer, it is possible to have snow during games. Still, the PaddleHeads drew almost 2,000 fans a game last year. While that was less attendance than many places in the Pioneer League, the league now includes larger cities such as Colorado Springs, which was, until recently, a AAA city. While there are some challenges to baseball in a relatively small town, Kulaski identifies the sense of community as a benefit. And the success extends far beyond the gate. The PaddleHeads have appeared in the postseason each of the past three seasons, including winning the championship in 2021. They’ve posted the best winning percentage in all of professional baseball over those three seasons. They’ve had 16 players signed by major league teams.

Perhaps one day affiliated baseball will return. But whether or not it does, the lack of affiliation does not make much day-to-day difference in Missoula. Kulaski identifies the change in supplier of caps as one of the more noticeable differences; New Era is out, Outdoor Cap is in. Of course, the front office is able to hire their own people and sign their own players, a substantial difference from affiliated ball. Michael Schlact has managed the PaddleHeads since they entered independent baseball in 2021, which means he is entering his fourth season as manager. As an affiliate, no manager stayed in Missoula more than two seasons, although Hector De La Cruz did have multiple stints adding up to over three seasons. They’ve also probably enjoyed more success than they would have as an affiliate; the PaddleHeads have a better winning percentage than the Dodgers, while the lower levels of the Diamondbacks system have mostly struggled.

As with other independent leagues, PaddleHeads games are available on FloBaseball, so if you are subscribed to that streaming service, tune into some games and see the field where Chris Owings made his professional debut (in a game started by Enrique Burgos, and in which Paul Goldschmidt drew four walks.) It is also the home of one of the shortest distances to the fence in professional baseball, with the right field corner less than 300 feet from home plate.

Looking at minor league work as a full-length series will conclude after next Monday. However, since it seems like this interests some people, I do plan on sticking in bits and pieces with the weekly recaps as I find them.