SnakePit Round Table: On your marks...

Who are your picks for the back of the D-backs rotation, bench and bullpen?

Makakilo:

Back of rotation: On opening day, my view is that Gallen, Kelly, and Rodriguez are top of the rotation, except that Rodriguez will start the season on the DL. Gallen, Kelly, and Rodriguez rank high on five measures of pitching consistency. After talking with execs/scouts/analysts, this article ranked starting pitchers; Gallen was #10 (tie), Rodriguez #44, and Kelly #45.

Although it seems most likely that the other Diamondbacks who will start the season in the rotation are Ryne Nelson, Tommy Henry, and Brandon Pfaadt, I’m about to consider other possibilities that are less likely.

The following table (data through 22 March, from MLB.com and FanGraphs) shows possibilities.

Although I’m confident that Cristian Mena will be a starting pitcher, at 21 years old he needs more development before pitching in the Majors. Perhaps he will be called up later in the season.

Although I’m optimistic about Slade Cecconi’s pitching, it’s a bold pick especially because this spring he was optioned to the minors. He was in the top three in each of the three stat columns in the table. Because a concern is how he pitches the third time through the order, perhaps he will change roles to long reliever.

Bryce Jarvis is another bold pick. Steve Gilbert wrote that he, Nelson, and Henry are competing for the fifth spot in the rotation. Similar to Cecconi, he could change roles to long reliever.

In spring training, Brandon Pfaad’s 11.12 ERA is a concern (to me) despite his most excellent performance in the postseason. However, spring training is a small sample size, and he likely is holding back his best stuff (like Gallen). Because he has two options, later in the season he could be optioned to the minors for fine tuning if needed.

Bench: With Grichuk starting the season on the DL, and with Tucker Barnhart as backup catcher, there are 3 bench spots left.

In spring training, Blaze Alexander has an OPS of 1.004. WIth his red hot bat, he is a compelling choice.

It’s hard to imagine a bench without an outfielder. Unless the Diamondbacks want Joc Pederson to occasionally play the outfield (last season he played 173 innings in left field), Jake McCarthy is a good choice. Jake McCarthy is a speedy baserunner, too.

A difficult choice is Jace Peterson or Emmanuel Rivera. My view is Rivera would be a better choice. Although in spring training Peterson had the better OPS (.727 vs .545), in the regular season ZiPS projected Rivera with the better OPS+ (95 vs 86).

Bullpen: Nothing surprising - Lefties Kyle Nelson and Joe Mantiply, Closer Sewald, and Righties Ginkel, Thompson, Castro, McGough, and Frias. If a candidate for the rotation is moved to the bullpen, Frias could be optioned to the minors.

Spencer: Ryne and Henry for the rotation. Jake, Jace and Rivera for the bench. Don’t care about the bullpen; all options are equal in my mind. Ryne has out-pitched Henry so he deserves the 4th spot for now (I’m not a big believer in him but I’m happy to watch him prove me wrong). Henry is the better pitcher in my mind but he gets a spot by default. He is also a lefty so he gets the nod over Jarvis whom I’d like to see continue to be a starter in Reno until he proves in Phoenix he can’t get guys out multiple times. Blaze has been great but he needs regular starts not a bench spot.

James: With Cecconi already being sent out, my picks for the rotation are Nelson and Henry. With Rodriguez starting the season on the IL, the team will need to dip into the #6 starter slot already, so both should make it. I expect Jarvis makes the team as well, but out of the bullpen. With Elvis Andrus getting cut and Grichuk injured, I figure Emmanuel Rivera makes the cut again, playing backup at both infield corners. I also am beginning to warm to the notion that Blaze Alexander might just get his first taste of the Majors coming off the bench as a utility player. I still have concerns about his ridiculous BABIP, but there is very little to lose by giving him the opportunity.

1AZfan1: I’m gonna take my space here to defend why I think Blaze should start in Reno. Being a bench bat is one of the most difficult things to consistently do well at the big league level because of the extremely high variance at such small sample sizes. Let’s say Blaze gets to start once every 3 days while everyone on the infield is healthy. If he goes 0/4 on Monday, he has to sit and dwell on that until Thursday or Friday waiting for his next opportunity. Say he goes 0/4 again his next time, then he has to sit and dwell on that. There’s no quick turnaround where you can either build on good momentum day after day or try and stop your poor momentum the next day out. Sure there may be pinch hitting opportunities as well, but those will be late game situations against high leverage guys, not exactly an easy way to bust out of a slump. The last thing the DBacks want to do is mentally break any of their prospects. He deserves an opportunity for everyday playing time at the big league level when a spot opens up. I’d even say he’s leapfrogged Lawlar in the pecking order if there’s an injury to Perdomo. I still believe Lawlar is the SS of the future, but there’s no harm in keeping Lawlar in Reno until after Blaze gets his shot.

Dano: Like everyone else, I imagine it’s Nelson and Henry in the back of the rotation, and I think I’m okay with that. Lord only knows with the bullpen, aside from the proven usual suspects. As for the bench, I want McCarthy, Peterson (I suppose), Herrera (especially after his performance at the plate on Saturday), and, frankly, Blaze Alexander. I suspect that the folks recommending he continue to get regular ABs in Reno are right, but dude, this guy is doing the business at the plate. Maybe give him second base, and let Marte DH? I dunno. That’s probably a dumb idea.

Jeffern51: Nelson and Henry. With the injury to Erod, don’t take too much stock in the order since they may try and put a lefty in the middle of the rotation to break up righties. Jarvis is also my pick over Frias since he still has an option and the team could use some length out of the pen especially early in the year. More likely Tory is strictly enforcing pitch counts this early and not going to let someone go too long so 2-3 innings could be a necessity, especially with 3 of your starters being so young.

I say give Blaze a shot. I was watching MLB network one day and something that I heard stuck with me on this subject. Dan O’Dowd was speaking about when the right time to call someone up was and his response was do it when they are hot and have the confidence built. I see a pathway at SS, 2B, and 3rd to get a handful of games a week. I also like the idea of not losing too much of the athleticism that got this team where it was last season. Its great to add the sluggers that we did, but we need to stay true to the identity of this team with speed and defense.

Wesley; Not to sound like a broken record, but Nelson and Henry for the rotation seems like a very obvious move to make with Erod likely to miss at least his first start. If by some miracle he does, then just Nelson, who seems to be really coming into his own. Jarvis over Frias just because I feel like Jarvis can perfect his craft much easier in Arizona than he cam at altitude in Reno. As far as the bench goes i’m not so sure Rivera will make the cut with Barnhart making the roster. The two most likely players to be DFA’d to make room for Barnhart on the 40 man roster are Rivera and Peter Strzelecki. I’d assume it’s the latter just because Rivera is a very useful depth piece since the team is quite lacking in corner infield depth. I think Blaze has more than earned his shot at making the opening roster, and if they DFA Rivera, its pretty much a given that he makes the roster. Honestly I do not have a much of an opinion on this, I’m just ready for the season to start and see whom they go with for the opening day roster.

What is your biggest hope for the 2024 season?

Makakilo: In prior seasons, my view was that reaching the playoffs was a successful season. However, last season raised my expectations and hopes. My biggest hope is that the Diamondbacks again reach the World Series.

Spencer: World Series win.

James: I’m with Spencer on this one. If I am going with my biggest hope, it would be to return to the World Series and to win it this time. More realistically, I want the team to return to the playoffs in a strong position to contend.

1AZfan1: Absolutely World Series win, but I’ll add either a Cy Young for Gallen or MVP for Carroll. Or both.

Dano: Back to the postseason, and deep into the postseason once again. Of course, another WS appearance, and a win this time, would be awesome, but I don’t think I can actually claim that that’s a “hope” of mine at this point.

Jeffern51: World Series win and the emergence of another superstar. Guys like Thomas, Pfaadt, Moreno, Lawlar, or even someone like Ryne Nelson.

Wesley: An asteroid hits the earth and we all di…err, I mean, the Dbacks win the World Series!

And what’s your biggest fear?

Makakilo: Although intellectually it’s unlikely to happen, fears aren’t logical. My fear is that the Diamondbacks fall out of contention before the trade deadline (ouch!) and that disappointment leads to a trade that hurts the team.

Spencer: Non-injury regression that makes me think we no longer have a viable path to contention. In other words, what happens nearly every time Arizona has made the playoffs.

James: I still worry that the team is lacking in meaningful depth. This could lead to the team falling short of targets because of one injury to the right player at the wrong time. Non-injury regression also worries me some, especially given the lack of depth. Not only does the team not have injury coverage, but if one or more players starts to struggle mightily, the team is still not set up well enough to weather that storm with capable replacements.

1AZfan1: A Carroll sophomore slump. And a Dodgers World Series win.

Dano: Another starting rotation implosion/injury plague like we had in 2021. I’m genuinely scared of that. Not necessarily for any rational reason, but there you are.

Jeffern51: The pressure of not being the underdog anymore getting to this team and guys taking a step backwards. This team had a different ID last season when they were playing with expectations vs when they weren’t. Also injury to any of the key positions where the organization doesnt have as much depth especially to someone like Moreno or Carroll.

Wesley: Carroll and Moreno take steps back, Pfaadt is closet to the guy he was during the regular season instead the guy he was in the playoffs, the projections are right and Gallen and Kelly start to decline, etc. There’s a lot room for regression and that’s by far my biggest concern.

Is spring training too long?

Spencer: No. We fans are just impatient. The fact the games and results don’t matter and we don’t know what the teams are seeking doesn’t help.

James: No. Players need to get into game shape. Conditioning takes time. Working on new pitches or other mechanics takes time. Spring feels like it is longer than it actually is, partly because of the focus on pitchers and catchers reporting ahead of the games.If there was no focus on or attention paid to the arrivals of plates, I think most would be content with the length of the spring schedule regarding games and so forth.

1AZfan1: Agree with above. Pitchers need time to build up. Nelson started our second ST game and he’s just finished 5 innings for the first time.

Makakilo: Spring training is not too long. Spring training is about more than physical conditioning, which should be near optimal prior to spring training (with the possible exception of pitching stamina). It’s also about:

Team building.

Adjusting to each season’s new rules.

Opportunities to learn from coaches.

Dano: Rationally, no, probably not. Selfishly, yes, absolutely, because I want baseball that counts, and I want multiple baseball games to choose to watch on the MLB.tv when I get home from work on a Thursday night.

Wesley: No? If anything, it’s not long enough for the position players. They’re always well behind the pitchers, and I’ve always wondered if maybe that’s because they show up to camp first?

Jeffern51: No, but there should be more done to promote the prospects during this time. The breakout games were a great start!

What’s your opinion on the International Series?

Makakilo: My focus will be on how the Rockies play in the Mexico City series against the Astros (April 27-28). Will they perform beyond all expectations? Or will their performance be embarrassing? Will the trip have an impact on the remainder of their season? Adding to my interest are my series previews:

The last Rockies series against the Diamondbacks before Mexico City (April 8-10).

The first Rockies series against the Diamondbacks after Mexico City (August 12-14).

Spencer: Love the idea. Execution is not ideal yet. Very glad MLB is not trying to force Arizona into them. However I do wish the team got some of the international publicity to pull more money to put back into the team.

James: Again, I am with Spencer. The idea is fine. I love attempts to grow the game beyond North America. However, the way it was handled and the scheduling of the game - that all leaves a great deal to be desired. I’m not sure MLB could have done much more to screw that up, short of having put it behind a non-MLB streaming service paywall, such as Peacock or Paramount+.

1AZfan1: *shrug*

Dano: I am not a fan. At all.

Wesley: I think its an important part of growing the game internationally. I’m not personally interested in it, but none of us are supposed to be, except maybe DbacksEurope? How else do you grow the game in the UK, Europe, or Asia? i do think starting and stopping the season is extra dumb though.

Jeffern51: I dont really see the point to be honest. Seems ridiculous to me to have regular season games and then return to spring training and then resume regular season games. Also due to the reported ticket prices Im not sure it is actually serving its purpose of growing the game. The people that can afford to pay those prices arent necessarily the target audience anyway.

What are you starting to hate as you get older?

Spencer: Driving. In college driving was a cathartic action for me. Anxious about a Thesis deadline? Or a fight with a girlfriend? Take a drive and cool down. Now I get in the car and I just know that it’s going to be an anxiety-ridden experience of avoiding people who don’t abide by the rules of the road. As much as I am terrified of Smart Technology, self-driving cars cannot arrive fast enough for me.

James: I feel like I should have just had Spencer write my answers for me this week. My experiences with driving are pretty much the same. Give me the self-driving cars already. Then I can leave the stress behind and not have to talk to anyone. Beyond that, just leaving my house in general. I used to be a person who was always looking for a reason to go out somewhere, just for the sake of going out. Now, I find myself low-key wishing for the return of lockdowns to justify my not wandering beyond my mailbox for a month.

1AZfan1: My knees. Don’t seem to cooperate with me the way I want them to anymore.

Makakilo: This morning, I’m feeling good about everything. After much thought, I realized that my physical attractiveness steadily declines with age. If I live as long as I hope, will I reach a point that after seeing me, people run away screaming, “Oh, the horror!” Will I need to wear a mask in public? Thank you COVID pandemic!

Dano: Twenty-somethings.

Wesley: Living, in general. Getting old sucks. All of the above.

Jeffern51: People haha. Especially in an election year. One of the benefits of living in Montana is I usually don’t have to deal with as many people.