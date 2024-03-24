Diamondbacks 4, Brewers... more than 4 - Next!

The D-backs didn’t exactly end the Cactus League the way they wanted to, being pounded 14-4 by the Brewers in Maryvale this afternoon, as their pitchers allowed 17 hits in eight innings of work. Merrill Kelly made his final start of spring, and was tagged for three home-runs in 3.2 innings, leading to six earned runs on five hits and a walk with four K’s. The bulk of the other damage came of Humberto Castellanos, who gave up eight hits, including two more home-runs, and six ER over an inning and two-thirds. Joe Mantiply allowed two runs while recording two outs, and the only full scoreless inning by any Diamondbacks pitcher went to Rio Britton in the ninth.

On offense, Arizona mustered nine hits from nine different players, with doubles by Jace Peterson, Tucker Barnhart and Alberto Almora. The D-backs scored two in the second, on a single by Cristofer Torin and Almora’s double, but then had to wait until the eighth to score again, by which point the Brewers were out of sight. Jose Fernandez singled in two runs there, but the ten-run margin of defeat was the largest suffered by Arizona in the Cactus League. The 14 runs allowed was also a spring high, and they’ll be hoping for better as the action shifts back to Chase Field for the last two pre-season games. They face the Guardians there tomorrow night, with Tommy Henry getting the start.