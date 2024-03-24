Spring Training Gameday Thread, #31: 3/24 @ Brewers

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BREWERS Jake McCarthy - LF Sal Frelick - RF Blaze Alexander - 2B Rhys Hoskins - 1B Jace Peterson - 3B Christian Yelich - DH Emmanuel Rivera - 1B Willy Adames - SS Tucker Barnhart - C Gary Sanchez - C Cristofer Torin - SS Blake Perkins - CF Albert Almora - CF Brice Turang - 2B Jackson Feltner - DH Andruw Monasterio - 3B Jakey Josepha - RF Luis Lara - LF Merrill Kelly - RHP DL Hall - LHP



Plus possibly pitching: RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Humberto Castellanos

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 2 roster moves and have 30 players in camp.

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

C Jose Herrera

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

INF Kevin Newman

The first move basically locks in Tucker Barnhart as the backup catcher, which is really no great surprise. He is not on the 40-man roster, however, so there will need also to be a change made there in order to give him a spot. The second crosses a name off the infield options, which come down to Blaze Alexander, Jace Peterson and Emmanuel Rivera. Jake McCarthy would appear to have the fourth outfielder spot locked up, with the complete absence from Spring Training of Randal Grichuk, leaving two spots left for the trio. With Rivera having no options, he’d be a front-runner to get one, and in terms of spring performances, hard to look past Alexander. But we’ll see.

This game is broadcast on the radio, through Arizona Sports 98.7.