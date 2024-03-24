Snake Bytes: 3/24 We won the day 11-10, at least?

I am working 6-2 today, so I am writing this Saturday evening. Normally I am off Sunday, I am picking up a shift due to a scheduling error. It is plausible I will be missing an article (namely, a recap of the games) or breaking news.



Team News



Rule 5 pick Deyvison De Los Santos did not make the Guardians roster, cleared waivers and has been returned to the Diamondbacks. He'll be back at Salt River tomorrow. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) March 23, 2024

Guardians return prospect Deyvison De Los Santos to Diamondbacks (article by Nick Piecoro)

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/03/23/guardians-return-prospect-deyvison-de-los-santos-to-diamondbacks/73079907007/



Arizona Diamondbacks enter 2024 with local buzz, new expectations

“Halloween was crazy; everybody had the game on,” said Chris Fotinos of central Phoenix, referring to the night of Game 4 of the World Series. “There were enough people that had it on in their patio or the driveway that you could follow along with the game (while trick-or-treating). It was like that on every block.”



(a couple of paragraphs down) “You could definitely feel that sense of community when we did go to the games,” Lee said. “Everyone was behind the team. It was this unique buzz that you normally see with the Suns but we haven’t seen with the D-Backs.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/03/23/buzz-around-the-valley-follows-arizona-diamondbacks-as-team-enters-2024-dbacks/73034032007/



What needs to go right for Diamondbacks to repeat 2023 magic?

Kind of a counter to the WS hangover article.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/03/23/what-needs-to-go-right-for-arizona-diamondbacks-to-repeat-2023-magic/73058972007/



What we’ve learned about D-backs in busy final week of spring

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-storylines-in-final-week-of-spring-training



baseball is the best!! https://t.co/q2mJvVw68o — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 23, 2024

Other Baseball



Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/39794332/long-baltimore-orioles-owner-peter-angelos-dies-94



Taijuan Walker To Undergo MRI For Shoulder Stiffness; Orion Kerkering To Open Season On IL

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/03/taijuan-walker-to-undergo-mri-for-shoulder-stiffness-orion-kerkering-to-open-season-on-il.html



Red Sox Sign Chase Anderson

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/03/red-sox-sign-chase-anderson.html



How Getz, White Sox finalized Dylan Cease trade

https://www.mlb.com/news/chris-getz-describes-road-to-dylan-cease-trade



Players pick their most underrated peers

Ketel Marte makes the list, Merrill Kelly and Christian Walker also received votes. I think I nominated Marte for unsung player this past offseason. (or someone did. I did his review, too)

https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-players-survey-who-is-most-underrated



