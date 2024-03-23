Diamondbacks 11, Other Teams 10: A Net Win?

So we had a funny bit of split-squad action this afternoon, as the A team (and the B outfield) stayed at “home” at Salt River Fields to take on the Cleveland Guardians behind Zac Gallen in his last spring training start. Meanwhile, over at Scottsdale Stadium, our B team (with the A outfield) faced the Giants in their last spring training game in the Valley, playing behind one Logan S. Allen, who I guess is some guy who has pitched in some games for us this spring? I don’t think there’s any real need to remember the dude’s name, as I don’t imagine he’ll be in our bullpen or our starting rotation unless a bunch of very, very bad things happen.

Anyway.

Gallen’s last spring training start did not go well, as he gave up five runs, four earned, in four innings of work. The A team infield stunk it up as well—we only managed three hits on the day, thanks to singles by Geraldo Perdomo, Jake McCarthy, and late-inning replacement Tim Tawa. We lost 5-0, though in a good day for the bullpen, everyone other than Gallen put up zeroes, including Joe Mantiply, Ryan Thompson, Miguel Castro, Paul Sewald, and some roster-filler scrubs.

Things went rather better for us against the Giants. Logan Allen, like Gallen, allowed five runs (all earned in this case) in four innings of work, but our offense did some business—11 runs in all, on 11 hits and 11 walks. Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff double and Blaze Alexander brought him home with a double of his own to give us an early lead, and while we promptly gave it away, the Giants kept giving it back. Carroll wound up going 1 for 2 with a walk and a stolen base, Alek Thomas hit a bases-clearing triple in the third, Jace Peterson did the same in the fifth. Jose Herrera went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Blaze Alexander continued to make a case that we need to find him a starting spot in the infield before Opening Day by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. This leaves Alexander with a batting average of .420 for the spring, as well as a 1.082 OPS. It was also a good day for the bullpen, as Luis Frias and Kevin Ginkel both recorded scoreless innings, as did a couple of roster fillers who also came out of the ‘pen. We won that one 11-5.

And so ends the penultimate day of Spring Training games played at Spring Training ballparks; tomorrow we face the Brewers at whatever ballpark they play in, and we host Cleveland on Monday and Tuesday at Chase Field to wind up the preseason. Our 2024 preseason record stands at 13-14.

As always, thanks for reading, and as always, go Diamondbacks! See you next Saturday for some baseball that actually counts!