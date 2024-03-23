Spring Training Gameday Thread, #29/30: 3/22 vs. Guardians/@ Giants

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS DIAMONDBACKS Brayan Rocchio - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Tyler Freeman - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Bo Naylor - C Gabriel Moreno - C David Fry - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Will Brennan - LF Joc Pederson - LF Gabriel Arias - 3B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Estevan Florial - RF Jake McCarthy - CF Austin Hedges - DH Albert Almora - RF Daniel Schneemann - CF Neyfy Castillo - DH Tanner Bibee - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP



Plus possibly pitching: RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Ryan Thompson, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Paul Sewald

Diamondbacks @ Giants

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS GIANTS Corbin Carroll - RF Marco Luciano - SS Blaze Alexander - 3B Michael Conforto - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Wilmer Flores - 1B Jace Peterson - 1B Jorge Soler - DH Emmanuel Rivera - SS Tom Murphy - C Alek Thomas - CF Tyler Fitzgerald - 2B Kevin Newman - 2B Pablo Sandoval - 3B Jose Herrera - C Victor Bericoto - RF Gavin Conticello - DH Ismael Munguia - CF Logan Allen - LHP Kyle Harrison - LHP



Plus possibly pitching: LHP Konnor Pilkington, RHP Luis Frías, RHP Kevin Ginkel

The last split-squad game of the season, so a final chance for players on the bubble to impress Torey Lovullo. To that end, it’s the contest against the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium which will be of most interest, with the entire starting infield being candidates for bench spots. Jace Peterson and Blaze Alexander are manning the corner infield positions at first and third respectively. Between them we have Kevin Newman at second and Blaze Alexander playing shortstop. We just need Ken Watanabe solemnly intoning: “Let Them Fight”. In contrast, the infield at Salt River Fields looks to be the starting one, with Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suarez there.

The Guardians game is on the radio, broadcast on ESPN 620.