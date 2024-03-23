Snake Bytes 3/23: Almost There

Diamondbacks News

Tommy Henry, Bryce Jarvis Both Sharp

Both pitchers continued to build on their cases to make the 26-man Opening Day roster.

Rodriguez to Start Season on IL

The Opening Day roster may need to include the team’s sixth starter.

Cooking with GAS!

9 K’s in 5 innings.



Nelly had it cooking. ‍ pic.twitter.com/1KOqY9bfYD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 23, 2024

Other Baseball News

A Timeline of the On-going Shohei Ohtani Saga

This stuff is getting even stranger than fiction.

Jackson Holliday to Open Season in AAA

This should somewhat lessen the competition for the AL ROY award, and the player performance incentive pick.

Wyatt Langford to Make Opening Day Roster

On the flip-side, this move should create a bit more drama and excitement.

Player Survey of Most Underrated Players

One of Arizona’s bigger offensive threats makes an appearance on the list.