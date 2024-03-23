 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes 3/23: Almost There

Only five more days until Opening Day Part Two

By James Attwood
Seattle Mariners v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Diamondbacks News

Tommy Henry, Bryce Jarvis Both Sharp
Both pitchers continued to build on their cases to make the 26-man Opening Day roster.

Rodriguez to Start Season on IL
The Opening Day roster may need to include the team’s sixth starter.

Cooking with GAS!

Other Baseball News

A Timeline of the On-going Shohei Ohtani Saga
This stuff is getting even stranger than fiction.

Jackson Holliday to Open Season in AAA
This should somewhat lessen the competition for the AL ROY award, and the player performance incentive pick.

Wyatt Langford to Make Opening Day Roster
On the flip-side, this move should create a bit more drama and excitement.

Player Survey of Most Underrated Players
One of Arizona’s bigger offensive threats makes an appearance on the list.

