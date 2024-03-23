2024 Fangraphs Diamondbacks Projection: Relief Pitchers

Total production: 2.5 fWAR

Total MLB rank: 16th

Everyday bullpen: Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, Miguel Castro, Andrew Saalfrank, Scott McGough, Ryan Thompson, Joe Mantiply

Backups: Kyle Nelson, Luis Frías, Peter Strzelecki, Justin Martinez, Bryce Jarvis, Corbin Martin, Slade Cecconi, Brandon Hughes, Tommy Henry, Austin Pope, Ryne Nelson, Kyle Backhus, Cristian Mena, Logan Allen, José Castillo, Dakota Chalmers

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Relief pitchers Name IP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 BABIP LOB% ERA FIP fWAR Name IP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 BABIP LOB% ERA FIP fWAR Paul Sewald 66 10.5 3.3 1.3 .292 74.8% 3.78 3.94 0.7 Kevin Ginkel 64 9.8 3.6 1.0 .296 74.2% 3.66 3.80 0.7 Miguel Castro 63 9.3 4.0 1.1 .297 72.4% 4.10 4.23 0.2 Andrew Saalfrank 62 9.2 4.4 0.9 .301 73.6% 3.87 4.02 0.3 Scott McGough 60 9.6 3.6 1.1 .302 73.4% 3.99 3.98 0.3 Ryan Thompson 58 7.6 3.0 1.1 .301 71.6% 4.12 4.28 0.1 Joe Mantiply 54 7.7 2.6 1.0 .306 72.8% 3.92 4.03 0.1 Kyle Nelson 48 9.4 3.7 1.2 .296 73.6% 4.07 4.29 0.1 Luis Frías 44 9.1 4.1 1.0 .300 72.4% 4.16 4.19 0.0 Peter Strzelecki 38 9.0 3.6 1.1 .297 70.6% 4.30 4.29 0.0 Justin Martinez 35 10.9 6.0 1.0 .298 73.2% 4.31 4.49 0.0 Bryce Jarvis 33 7.8 3.8 1.1 .299 71.3% 4.47 4.55 0.0 Corbin Martin 28 8.2 4.0 1.2 .300 72.1% 4.52 4.63 0.0 Slade Cecconi 24 7.4 2.3 1.2 .294 70.5% 4.25 4.34 0.0 Brandon Hughes 21 9.4 4.0 1.2 .291 72.0% 4.20 4.41 0.0 Tommy Henry 19 7.0 3.6 1.2 .294 70.5% 4.57 4.69 0.0 Austin Pope 17 8.0 3.6 1.1 .301 71.0% 4.42 4.49 0.0 Ryne Nelson 14 6.9 3.0 1.3 .293 70.1% 4.64 4.75 0.0 Kyle Backhus 13 7.7 4.2 1.1 .300 71.9% 4.42 4.60 0.0 Cristian Mena 12 7.9 3.8 1.2 .297 71.9% 4.42 4.57 0.0 Logan Allen 10 7.0 3.8 1.1 .299 70.7% 4.58 4.77 0.0 José Castillo 8 9.3 4.5 1.1 .300 72.2% 4.30 4.46 0.0 Dakota Chalmers 6 8.1 5.3 1.3 .297 70.6% 5.08 5.19 0.0 Total 533 8.9 3.7 1.1 .298 72.6% 4.11 4.23 2.5

As the lengthy list of names above suggests, there are certainly no shortage of arms who could come out of the Diamondbacks’ bullpen in 2024. The question is, will they be any good? If so, that will be the first time in a while. We looked at the history of the Arizona relief corps last month, and they haven’t even been league average since 2017. So if the projected rank of 16th may not seem like much, it would probably end up being the highest since then. The 2.6 fWAR expectation would be the post-2017 best, even though the number of innings projected (533) would also be the fewest out of an Arizona bullpen since 2017, obviously excepting the shortened 2020 season.

That’s probably because it’s generally a bad thing if your bullpen is throwing a lot of innings, since it implies your starters aren’t. The main reason that happens is because they’re ineffective, and when that happens, you’re probably going to find yourself with a greater than normal amount of mop-up work. The pitchers to whom that goes are not going to be the tip of your bullpen spear, shall we say, since to be honest, it doesn’t matter much if they cough up additional runs in what’s already heading towards a blow-out loss. [That said, was surprised how little difference there is in pitching numbers. In tied games, opponent’s 2023 OPS was .730. With a margin <=4 runs, it’s .731. It’s only at 5+ that it jumps up to .752]

It would be helpful if the D-backs could avoid replacements who are below replacement level. Last year, Arizona had ten different relievers in negative territory, totaling -1.6 fWAR. Surprisingly many of those are likely to have significant roles in the 2024 bullpen, including Luis Frias, Scott McGough and - this concerns me - Paul Sewald. The cause with Sewald is that, while his ERA with the Diamondbacks was 3.57, his FIP (expected ERA) here was a run and a half higher, at 5.07. Small sample size, since he only had 17.2 IP with Arizona. But his walk-rate was the highest of any Arizona pitcher with that many innings, The good news? His overall 2023 FIP was... 3.57. So hopefully his late-season work for us was just a glitch.

While nobody is projected to be below replacement in 2024, there are a few expected to be AT replacement level, whom the team could do with taking a step forward. I’d be hoping for Frias, Corbin Martin and Justin Martinez to be better, and the trio all definitely have upside, in one form or another. Martin’s projection is definitely (and understandably) hurt by not having pitched in the majors since July 2022, and we’ve all seen what Martinez can do when he throws strikes. He had 14 strikeouts in 10 MLB innings last year; the problem was, the 11 walks and 2 hit batters which went with the K’s. I think we may see one or more of that trio end up with high-leverage work, alongside the likes of Sewald and Kevin Ginkel.

Speaking of our set-up man and closer, Ginkel is projected to be the slightly better of the pair, though his numbers are expected to regress significantly from 2023, both in ERA (2.48 to 3.66) and FIP (2.86 to 3.80). Meanwhile, Sewald’s figures there come back to being much closer together, rather than the large gap between ERA and FIP we saw after his arrival in Arizona. It helps there that Sewald’s K:BB ratio is predicted to be north of three, rather than the 2.00 figure seen as a D-backs in 2023. Seeing these numbers make me feel a little more confident about Sewald as a closer. As I’ve mentioned before, you may be better off if your closer isn’t your “best” pitcher, but I definitely believe “closer mentality” is a real thing.

There is reason to be hopeful for 2024. In September, the D-backs bullpen went 6-1 with a 2.31 ERA over 117 innings of work. That’s the lowest ERA for Arizona over a calendar month since April 2018 (1.92), and that was in 18.2 fewer innings. However, it came on the back of two terrible months: Arizona had a relief ERA of 6.04 in July and 5.61 in August, with 14 bullpen losses across those two months. There’s no doubt some fans over-react based on heavy recency bias i.e. the solitary loss in September triggered mocking “Ladies and gentlemen: the bullpen!” memes from some quarters. But, fingers crossed, the 2024 bullpen will, overall, reach at least the dizzy heights of mediocrity.