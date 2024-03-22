Spring Training Gameday Thread, #28: 3/21 vs. Mariners

Today's Lineups MARINERS DIAMONDBACKS Dylan Moore - SS Corbin Carroll - RF Josh Rojas - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Dominic Canzone - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Luke Raley - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Seby Zavala - C Joc Pederson - DH Michael Papierski - DH Gabriel Moreno - C Samad Taylor - CF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Ryan Bliss - 2B Alek Thomas - CF Alberto Rodriguez - RF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Emerson Hancock - RHP Ryne Nelson - RHP



Plus possibly pitching: RHP Scott McGough, RHP Ryan Thompson, LHP Kyle Nelson

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 4 roster moves and have 32 players in camp.

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

LHP Andrew Saalfrank

OF Pavin Smith

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

LHP José Castillo

Released:

INF Elvis Andrus

The Smith and Andrus moves definitely thin the herd of candidates for the four bench spots. Presuming one of those is likely going to Tucker Barnhart, and with Randall Grichuk still MIA this Cactus League, that now probably leaves the remaining spots going to three of Blaze Alexander, Jake McCarthy, Jace Peterson and Emmanuel Rivera. With Grichuk looking likely to start on the DL, McCarthy would need to be the fourth outfielder, and with Barnhart also a southpaw, my instinct is Lovullo would want right-handed options. That means Alexander and Rivera - the latter is out of options. Saalfrank’s departure probably means Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson are the lefties in the bullpen.

At least, that’s my thoughts at this point. Feel free to disagree in the comments! Meanwhile, today’s game is a dbacks.com webcast, so see you there!